Part of living life in the public eye means having to deal with the internet constantly speculating about the status of your relationship - and currently, social media has turned its attention to actress Florence Pugh, boyfriend Zach Braff and her Midsommar co-star Will Poulter.

This is everything you need to know - including if Pugh and Braff have split up and why the internet thinks she might have a new romance going on with Poulter.

Who is Florence Pugh?

Pugh is an English actress, best known for her roles in films like Midsommar, Little Women, Fighting With My Family and Black Widow.

She was born in Oxford on 2 January 1996 and developed a passion for acting at a very young age. Talking to the Guardian in 2018, Pugh recalled performing in a school nativity at the age of six.

She played a “northern Mary” in which she “hobbled on stage going, “ooh, me varicose veins!””.

Pugh said: “It was the first time I knew the power of being on stage. I remember thinking, “Oh God, they’re waiting for me, they’re listening to everything I say and I have complete control”.

“I still feel that now. How everyone is hanging on to your every word; how they are going to feel how you want them to feel.”

Pugh made her professional acting debut when she was still in school with the 2014 drama The Falling, starring opposite Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams . That year she was nominated for Best British Newcomer at the BFI London Film Festival.

In 2016, Pugh starred in Lady Macbeth and in the first season of the ITV detective series Marcella. Over the next few years, Pugh garnered praise for her performances in the likes of King Lear, Outlaw King and the six part miniseries adaptation of John le Carre’s spy novel The Little Drummer Girl.

Pugh’s breakthrough year was definitely 2019, as she starred in three major projects - first as professional wrestler Paige in Fighting With My Family, then as the lead in the Ari Aster horror Midsommar and then finally as Amy March in period drama Little Women alongside Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson , Timothee Chalamet , Meryl Streep and Laura Dern.

After appearing as Yelena Beloba in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero film Black Window , released in 2021, she reprised the role once again in the Disney+ series Hawkeye later in the year.

When did Florence Pugh and Zach Braff start dating?

After starring in Braff’s short film In The Time It Takes to Get There in 2019, Pugh and Braff were seen holding hands in April in New York City.

In June that year, Braff shared a picture of himself on Instagram with Toby Sebastian, a musician and actor who starred in Game of Thrones who is also Pugh’s older brother.

Pugh made her debut on Braff’s Instagram account in October 2019 in a group shot, with the caption: “People I love.”

Also in October, the pair were seen together in Whole Foods, with a source reportedly telling Page Six : “It was very clear to me that they’re a couple.”

Braff also shared a group picture, including himself and Pugh, at a day out at Disneyland in November. That same month, the pair attended the LA premier of Marriage Story, albeit separately.

They also separately attended the New York premier of Little Women in December 2019, which Pugh starred in.

On December 28, Pugh appeared to officially confirm their relationship with a comment on Instagram. After posting a picture of herself outside an LA deli, Braff replied with the princess emoji in the comments.

When a follower replied to Braff’s comment by writing “You’re 44 years old”, Pugh responded with “and yet he got it” with the okay hand emoji.

After Pugh was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Academy Awards, Braff shared a picture of Pugh getting her hair and makeup done to his Instagram story, with the caption: “Holy s**t!”

People also shared photos obtained of the two sharing a kiss to celebrate Pugh’s nomination.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Pugh and Braff fostered a puppy together after they both posted about a dog named Billie. Braff later confirmed that he and Pugh had officially adopted the pup.

After sharing an Instagram post wishing Braff a happy birthday in 2020, Pugh disabled the comments and posted a video defending their relationship - specifically addressing their 21-year age gap.

In the video, Pugh said: “I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love. And I would never in my life ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love.

“It is not your place. And really, it has nothing to do with you. So if those rules are something that you do not like, then please unfollow me because the abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you’re throwing at me.”

In May 2020, Pugh also talked about her age difference with Braff in an interview with ELLE UK , in which she said that defending her relationship was “necessary” because “people need to realise that it’s hurtful”.

For Pugh’s 26th birthday on 2 January 2022, Braff posted an Instagram story which said: “Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent.”

Most recently, Pugh wished Braff a happy birthday on her own social media in April 2022, in which she wrote: “Happy birthday Zachary.”

Have they split up?

There has been no official announcement in regards to whether Pugh and Braff have called it quits.

Are Florence Pugh and Will Poulter dating?

The reason that the internet has been convinced of Pugh and Braff’s split is because of pictures that have emerged of Pugh and her Midsommar co-star Will Poulter ( Guardians of the Galaxy 3 , Dopesick) spending time together in Ibiza with a group of friends.

Pugh shared a picture of herself, Poulter and Archie Madekwe, who also starred in Midsommar as well, on her Instagram account with the caption: “*blissful siighhhh* Wonderful people. Beautiful time. Feeling a bit overwhelmed by the amount of incredible people I was able to hug. Thank you sunshine. Thank you Ibiza.”