Lizzo has shared a cute video thanking Harry Styles for sending her flowers, following the success of her new song ‘About Damn Time’

Harry Styles has proven that he’s a true gentleman, having sent Lizzo a bouquet of flowers after she knocked him off of the top spot of the Billboard top 100.

Lizzo, 34, from Michigan, took to TikTok to thank the One Direction star for the thoughtful gesture.

The singer-songwriter captioned the video, writing: “Yall harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #1”.

‘About Damn Time’ took the number one spot, replacing Harry Styles’s single “As it Was”.

The singers’ friendship has continued to blossom since they teamed up at Coachella to perform One Direction’s 2011 hit What Makes You Beautiful.

Who is Lizzo?

Lizzo is a singer-songwriter and rapper who has been producing music since 2013.

The singer rose to fame in 2019 after the release of third album Cuz I Love You, which reached the top five of the US Billboard 200.

Lizzo has won three Grammys including Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Age: 34

Born: 27 April 1988 - Detroit, Michigan

Lives: Los Angeles

Partner: Myke Wright

Children: 0

Wealth: $12 Million

What has Lizzo said about her relationship with Harry Styles?

Lizzo and Harry Styles share a close friendship that is sending fans spiralling on social media.

The pair have been seen on stage together several times but in an interview with Elle magazine, the American musician said she has also been on nights out with him.

A clip went viral from the Elle interview after she revealed that the One Direction star “smelt like soap.”

She told Elle: “Harry smells very good.” adding “ He smells like soap. Whatever soap he uses, it smells like that. Like it’s not a cologne or a deodorant thing, it’s very like whatever soap he showers in. Every time I see him, I be like: "You smell like soap!"’

Harry Styles will be among the nominees for the Mercury Prize. (Getty Images)

