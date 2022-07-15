Lizzo shared on Twitter that Special has already reached number one in Australia, France, Ireland, New Zealand, Portugal, United Arab Emirates and the UK

The wait is finally over for Lizzo’s fourth studio album, Special.

The Juice singer revealed the track list last week on Twitter, giving fans a sneak peek of the new 12-track album.

Songs set to feature include summer hit About Damn Time and album namesake Special.

Other tracks include Grrrls, Break Up Twice and Everybody’s Gay.

Lizzo took to Instagram to share the news with a photo of her dancing by the pool wearing a jewelled face covering and holding her new album.

It’s also been revealed that Lizzo’s life will feature in an upcoming HBO Max documentary directed by Doug Pray (The Defiant Ones).

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lizzo Special album.

When is Lizzo Special album released?

Lizzo’s fourth studio album Special dropped on 15 July.

The singer took to Instagram on 7 July to share a video of herself dancing by the pool wearing a jewelled mask covering her face.

The camera then zoomed in on her holding her new album which featured a black and white photo of the singer in a beaded headdress.

The post was captioned: “She’s a 10 but you can’t get her until July 15th.”

What songs feature in Lizzo’s new album?

Lizzo revealed her set list on Twitter on 7 July.

Fans were excited to learn it would include her popular single About Damn Time, which is currently sitting at number two on the Billboard top 100.

Other songs which will feature include Grrls, which saw fans call out the singer over the use of an ableist lyric.

Lizzo was swift to respond, removing it and issuing an apology on Instagram.

The statement said: “It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song “GRRRLS”. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language.

“As a far black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally on in my case, unintentionally).

“I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action.

“As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world. Xoxo, Lizzo.”

What is the full track list for Lizzo Special?

There will be 12 songs featured on Lizzo’s new album Special, including one named after Chris Martin’s band Coldplay.

Here is the full track list for Special:

‘The Sign’ ‘About Damn Time’ ‘Grrrls’ ‘2 Be Loved’ ‘I Love You Bitch’ ‘Special’ ‘Break Up Twice’ ‘Everybody’s Gay’ ‘Naked’ ‘Birthday Girl’ ‘If You Love Me’ ‘Coldplay’

What are the reviews saying?

The album has so far been received positively, already reaching number one in Australia, France, Ireland, New Zealand, Portugal, United Arab Emirates and the UK.

In an interview with Variety, Lizzo revealed that Special is a “love album.”

The singer said: “It has evolved to a place where I’m proud. It’s one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date.

I am not done. I’m still pushing out the hits, baby. And I hope that it is some of the most useful pieces of music to ever exist. All I want to do is help people through my music.”

Will Lizzo be going on tour?

Lizzo currently has only announced tour dates for North America, with her first concert kicking off in Sunrise, Florida on 23 September.