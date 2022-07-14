Haim will be playing OVO Hydro in Glasgow tonight.

US rockers Haim will be continuing their UK arena tour in Glasgow tonight.

Sisters Este Arielle, Danielle Sari and Alana Mychal make up the band.

The “One More Haim” tour will see Haim play venues across the country including Manchester, Nottingham, Cardiff and London.

Haim had previously played Millennium Square in Leeds on 13 July.

Here is all you need to know:

What time and where will Haim play in Glasgow?

Haim will begin their UK tour at the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow today (14 July).

Doors will open at 6.30pm and the concert will start at 7.45pm.

There will be a support act before Haim and the concert is scheduled to end at 10.40pm.

The show at Millennium Square in Leeds lasted from 9.10pm to 10.40pm for reference.

Who is supporting Haim on the tour?

Special guest Georgia will be supporting the band on the UK tour.

She is a London born multi-instrumentalist and songwriter.

Her debut album was released in 2016 and she was longlisted for the BBC Music Sound of 2020.

On Spotify, her most popular songs are a cover of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” released in 2020 and Started Out.

What other dates are Haim playing on the UK tour?

The “One More Haim” tour was delayed from 2021 and is now taking place in July 2022.

Here is the full list of dates for the tour:

14 July - SEC OVO Hydro, Glasgow

16 July - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

17 July - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

19 July - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

20 July - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

21 July - The O2 Arena, London

Are tickets still available?

The Haim shows in Manchester are both sold out.

Limited tickets are available for the show at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham from the venue’s website.

Tickets are also still available for the Haim show at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

Seated tickets are still available for the show at The O2 arena in London.

Are previously bought tickets still valid?

The tour was originally scheduled for September 2021 but was postponed.

If you had tickets for those dates they will still be valid for the July 2022 tour.

What is the possible setlist?

Setlist.fm has confirmed the songs played by Haim during the first date of the UK tour at Millennium Square in Leeds on 13 July.

It was as follows:

Now I’m in It

I Know Alone

Up From a Dream

My Song 5

Want You Back

3 AM

I’ve Been Down

Gasoline

Leaning on You

Hallelujah

FUBT

Los Angeles

Don’t Wanna

Forever

Summer Girl

Encore

The Wire

The Steps

The band could play a different setlist for Glasgow.

We will update the setlist after each show on the UK tour in July.

What was Haim’s most recent album?

The band’s most recent album was Women in Music Part III.

It was released in 2020 and again as an expanded edition with extra songs in 2021.

The album nominated for Album of the Year at the 63rd Grammy Awards.