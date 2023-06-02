Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts have famously stretch on for over three hours

Taylor Swift fans have certainly got bang for their bucks with her mega-length concerts.

The pop superstar will head to Chicago next on her The Eras Tour for the first of three shows at Soldier Field. Her mammoth gigs have featured 'special songs' which change for each night of the tour.

The pop star has become known for her mammoth length shows. But if you are going to the Eras shows in Chicago, you might be wondering how long it will last.

Here's all you need to know:

How long are Taylor Swift's Eras concerts?

The global icon has been giving Bruce Springteen a run for his money when it comes to concert lengths on her latest tour. The Eras shows feature tracks spanning her whole career from her early days to 2022's Midnights.

But how long can you actually expect her to be on stage? Taylor Swift has been performing sets lasting well over three hours.

Her most recent concerts took place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey at the end of May. She was on stage from 8pm to 11.40pm on the first night and then 7.55pm to 11.25pm and 7.50pm to 11.20pm on the remaining nights.

During the Eras tour, Taylor Swift has performed sets featuring more than 40 songs per night.

What time does her Soldier Field concerts start and end?

Taylor Swift will play three nights at the Chicago venue - with all three selling out. The doors will open at 4.30pm each night - with the parking lots opening at 2pm.

The concert will start at 6.30pm and there will be two support acts before Taylor takes to the stage. She has taken to the stage between 7.50pm and 8pm for most nights of the Eras tour - so expect similar timings.