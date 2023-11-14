Taylor Swift will return to London for two more shows in 2024

Taylor Swift has announced two extra dates in London in 2024. It follows the previous confirmed stadium shows across the UK.

The pop icon will be bringing her Eras Tour back to the British capital in August next year. It will follow sold out gigs across Europe and in other major UK cities.

Fans got a taste of what to expect when the highly anticipated tour arrives in 2024 with the release of her concert film in October. The movie broke records and proved to be a global hit.

Taylor Swift has announced two further dates at Wembley Stadium - bringing the number of shows at the London venue to eight. The shows will be the final dates on the European leg, before she heads back to North America.

Here's all you need to know:

When are the Taylor Swift dates?

The extra Eras Tour dates at Wembley Stadium will be on August 19 and August 20, it has been announced. It follows previously announced shows on August 15, 16 and 17 - as well as the gigs on June 21, 22 and 23.

Taylor's Nation, her management team, announced the extra shows in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The account wrote: "God, we love the English. #TSTheErasTour just added TWO new London shows in August 2024. A limited number of fans who previously registered for shows in London will be selected for access to the sale and receive notifications via email starting today."

Can you get tickets?

Wembley Stadium's website advises: "A limited number of fans who previously registered for shows in London will be selected for an opportunity to access to the sale and will receive notifications via email starting from Tuesday, 14 November, 2023."