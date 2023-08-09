Ticketmaster will begin sales for Taylor Swift's 2024 Eras Tour shows in North America this week

Taylor Swift will be bring her Eras Tour back to North America next year for even more shows.

Her current mammoth run of shows is coming to an end with the final night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles on Wednesday, 9 August. But she will be returning to the US and Canada in 2024, it has been announced.

It includes stops in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and six shows in Toronto. Taylor Swift will also embark on a huge tour at stadiums across the UK and Ireland - as well as dates on mainland Europe.

But what time do the Taylor Swift tickets for her 2024 North American tour dates go on sale?

Here's all you need to know:

When do Taylor Swift tickets go on sale?

The next sale of tickets for dates including Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto will take place between Wednesday, 9 August and Friday, 11 August, on Ticketmaster.com. But the date and timings depend on the venue.

Here's the start time for each venue:

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

The next sale for tickets for the three shows on 18-20 October 2024 in Florida will begin at 11am EDT on 9 August on Ticketmaster. The tickets on sale include:

Verified Fan Onsale

Verified Fan VIP Packages

Rogers Centre, Toronto

The next sale for the six shows between 14-23 November 2024 are the only dates in Canada for next year. The next sale of tickets on Ticketmaster will begin at 11am EDT.

The tickets on sale include:

Verified Fan Onsale

Verified Fan VIP Packages

A sale of Avian Rewards tickets is due to begin on Wednesday, 16 Augu

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will come to New Orleans for three nights between 25-27 October 2024. The next sale on Ticketmaster will begin at 11am CDT on Thursday, 10 August.

The tickets on sale include:

Verified Fan Onsale

Verified Fan VIP Packages

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Taylor Swift will play three shows at the Lucas Oil Stadium between 1-3 November 2024. The next sale will take place on Friday, 11 August on Ticketmaster and will begin at 11am EDT. The tickets on sale include: