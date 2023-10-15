The Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film beat a previous cinema pre-sale record by more than £1 million at the box office

The cinema chain has said the film, which was released on Friday (13 October), is on track to top the box office across the weekend after it had a record-breaking opening week of pre-sales for a concert. The US superstar’s concert movie was recorded during the US leg of her Eras Tour, which features songs spanning her entire career.

Founder and chief executive of Vue International Tim Richards said the film smashed previous box office records. “Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour opened number one at the UK and Ireland box office by a considerable distance, as well as on our screens in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, following record-breaking pre-sales for a concert.

“It absolutely smashed the previous Event Cinema pre-sales record by more than £1 million at the box office. We saw an incredible response from Swifties across the UK and Ireland who dressed up, sang along and danced away with fellow fans, with sell-out sessions despite scheduling an unprecedented number of shows so no one missed out.”

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film had the highest ticket sales at the UK and Ireland box office on its opening day in October 2023, according to a cinema boss. Swift is pictured performing during her Eras Tour earlier in 2023. Photo by Getty Images.

More shows scheduled due to demand

Swift previously broke Vue International’s record for the most tickets sold during the UK pre-sale opening week for a music event when they went on sale last month. The title was previously held by BTS’ Permission To Dance film, which was released last year.

The Swift film also broke a record with US cinema chain AMC Theatres Distribution as it generated the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in its 103-year history. The Odeon cinema chain announced on Thursday (12 October) it had added more screenings of the film to its schedules due to demand from fans, known as Swifties. Some cinemas are even stocking Taylor Swift special edition popcorn tubs and drink cups in celebration of the film.

On Wednesday (11 October), Swift took to the red carpet in Los Angeles for the world premiere of the film, where she was joined by fellow superstar Beyonce. She sported a pale blue Oscar de la Renta gown with cut-out flowers, with her hair styled in a bob.

Critically, the film has been met with warm reviews, with Deadline stating that the film is “Just like the live concert (and possibly even more so), Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is a complete celebration of her impressive 17-year career that puts Swift’s joy on full display and highlights that, perhaps for the first time, she is taking the stage for no one but herself.”