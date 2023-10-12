These are Taylor Swift's best hairstyles and hair colours throughout the eras because she never goes out of 'Style'

Taylor Swift arrived at the Eras world Premiere in Los Angeles with a shorter hairstyle sending Swifties into a frenzy over whether or not the singer had chopped off her long locks and opted for a shorter look instead.

At first glance it looked as though Taylor Swift had gone back to the short bob haircut she was rocking back in 2016. However, appearances are deceiving as her long hair was actually pinned up to create a faux-bob style which has been inspired by the 1920’s.

It’s not the first time she has worn her hair in this up-do style; back in 2011 Tay-Tay attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and to the CMT Artists Of The Year event that same year.

The Karma singer has tried out many different hairstyles over the years from long to short, with fringe, without fringe wavy or straight up and down. We take a look back at her best hairstyles over the years.

When I think of Taylor Swift hairstyle, I think her most signature look has to be long straight with a full fringe (not forgetting the red-lip). It’s a style that she has often gone back to and for a very good reason - it’s low maintenance and easy to do yourself.

When walking the red carpet, Taylor Swift has worn many different styles. From a sleek and elegant updo like at the Grammy Awards in 2023 or tousled waves at the 2022 American Music Awards, Taylor Swift really can wear any hairstyle and make it look good.

When it comes to hair colour, the Cruel Summer singer tends to stay close to her natural blonde locks. There have been a few crazy colour moments the blue/pink tips from her Lover era, oh and the copper colour from the ‘Bad Blood’ music video but I’m pretty sure that was a wig).