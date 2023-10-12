Taylor Swift opted for a $12,000 blue Oscar de la Renta gown for her ‘Eras Tour’ Movie Premiere in Los Angeles, but it was far from her finest fashion moment

Taylor Swift was one of the worst dressed at her own 'Eras Tour' movie premiere. US singer Taylor Swift arrives for the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles, California on October 11, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Let’s get something straight first of all: I am both a fan of Taylor Swift and the fashion designer Oscar de la Renta (in fact I have always had a bit of an obsession with Oscar de la Renta designs), but I have to be honest (Swifties look away now), Taylor’s Oscar de la Renta blue dress that she wore to the ‘Eras Tour’ film premiere in Los Angeles, was certainly a fashion miss.

Although Taylor’s Oscar de la Renta gown has been called the ‘epitome of chic,’ I couldn’t disagree more. It was more like Elsa from Frozen, but that is not meant as a compliment. I know that the cut-out detailing of the dress was deliberate but it looked like somebody had woken up in the middle of the night and decided to cut out holes of the dress whilst nobody was looking.

In my opinion, Taylor Swift's dress resembled Elsa from Frozen, but not in a good way. Taylor Swift photograph courtesy of Getty, Frozen photograph courtesy of Disney.

When it comes to Taylor’s make-up, I am a fan of her signature red lipstick but less so on her blue eyeshadow, did nobody tell Taylor or her make-up artist that you don’t have to match your eye make-up to your dress? Obviously not!

It was a lovely gesture of Beyoncé to support Taylor Swift at her premiere which took place at the iconic outdoor mall The Grove in Los Angeles, but I wasn’t a fan of her outfit either! She wore a silver breastplate from LaQuan Smith along with a black catsuit and platform boots. It was a complete contrast to Taylor’s ‘Frozen/prom queen’ look, but I thought it was far from stylish.

If I am being totally honest, I struggled to find any outfits I liked at the Taylor Swift movie premiere. I thought Molly Sims looked chic in a black jacket, trousers and Taylor Swift T-shirt and US television host Karamo Brown of Queer Eye rocked a black suit. I also quite liked singer Maren Morris’s strapless leather/PVC style dress.

I think Molly Sims and singer Maren Morris were some fo the best dressed at the premiere, but I can't say I was overly impressed with any outfits. Photographs by Getty

However, when it came to the worst outfits at the Taylor Swift movie premiere, there were plenty more to choose from. I think the director of the film, Sam Wrench could have put more effort in when it came to his outfit. His white shirt, navy jacket and trousers, as well as Nike shoes, looked totally out of place at a movie premiere, and the casual nature of his look was highlighted even more when he was photographed next to Taylor.

I personally feel Sam Wrench, the Director of the movie, could have made more of an effort when it came to his outfit. Photograph by Getty

I also did not approve of actress Mariska Hargitay’s burnt orange coat with fringing that she wore over denim, again just not a good look!. Did nobody tell Mariska that you were going to a movie premiere?

Ahead of the screening of the movie, Taylor Swift revealed that she had personally selected each of the 2200 fans who attended and said: “You’ve all been handpicked to be at this premiere, did you know that?” She then said: “OK good I’m glad that’s not weird for you because I do like to watch what you guys are up to.”