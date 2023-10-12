Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift greeted fans at the world premiere of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert film on Wednesday evening (October 11). The Karma singer chose over 2,200 handpicked fans to give them the fist look at the new movie at the AMC Theatre in The Grove mall, Los Angeles.

Swiftie's got there hands on plenty of Taylor Swift merchandise including guitar picks with here her face emblazoned across plus special edition popcorn buckets and drink cups. Taylor Swift: The Eras tour concert film will be released globally on October 13 and moviegoers can purchase exclusive Taylor Swift merchandise.

Will the Taylor Swift popcorn buckets be available to buy in the UK?

The special edition collectable Taylor Swift popcorn bucket and drink cups will be available to buy only in cinemas across the UK. Odeon cinemas are yet to confirm the exact price however, the prices for a large bucket including popcorn was $14.99 and the drink cup $11.99 in the US.

Taylor Swift recently announced that the Eras tour movie will be released in cinemas on October 133. The singer, 33, shared in an Instagram post “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon“

The Eras concert has been turned into a full feature length film and will be in AMC cinemas. The movie has already broken AMC records when it earned over $26 million in pre-sale tickets within the first 24 hours.

According to Deadline the pre-sale tickets have grossed an estimated “$37 million from the three big theatre circuits — AMC, Regal and Cinemark — in its first 24 hours of presales.” That’s more than the first day of pre-sales for Star Wars: The Force Awakens which made $20 million.

Taylor Swift’s movie has even caused ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ to change its scheduled release date, producer Jason Blum wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) “Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23” he also added the hashtag #TaylorWins

Fans are also being encouraged to trade friendship bracelets at the cinema. The friendship bracelets have become synonymous with Tay-Swift shows with fans and celebrities swapping them. ‘Swifite's’ Selena Gomez, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Richie Grainge, Gigi Hadid and Channing Tatum were all spotted with their iconic friendship bracelets at the concert.

Why do Taylor Swift fans swap friendship bracelets?

In Taylor Swift’s single ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ from the Midnights (2022) album she sings the lyrics “Everything you lose is a step you take / So make friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it.” Friendship bracelets have since become the must-have accessory for all Swiftie's.