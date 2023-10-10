Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Swifites ‘You Need to Calm Down’ because the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert Movie is nearly upon us. The biggest movie of the year - sorry Barbie - will be released globally this Friday (October 13) and pre-sale tickets have already surpassed $100 million.

Surely you can’t release a movie without a star studded world premiere? Well it appears AMC Theatres have just done that after they announced a world premiere screening taking place in Los Angeles on Wednesday October 11.

Who will be at the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Movie World Premiere?

There is no word on whether or not Tay-Tay will be at the premiere but surely she will be there along with her entourage? It’s no secret that Taylor Swift has a few celebrity pals in her phonebook.

She recently attended rumoured new beau Travis Kelce’s (could this be when they make their red carpet debut) American football game with Hollywood stars including Blake Lively. Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and Sabrina Carpenter.

We hope to see all of these A-Listers at the premiere as well as BFF’s Selena Gomez, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, Jack Antonoff and wife Margaret Qualley.

Even long-time pal Ed Sheeran may pop over with his bestie Courtney Cox to watch the movie. Let’s put it this way, it will be a star-studded packed-out red carpet.

Where is the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Movie World Premiere?

According to reports, the exact venue has not yet been confirmed. There is an AMC Theatre in Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles that would be the most obvious choice for the venue. However, the majority of film premieres are usually held at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre which is located on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

When is the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Movie World Premiere?