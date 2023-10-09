If you are a Taylor Swift fan and haven’t heard of Swiftogeddon then here is everything you need to know about the event

The 1989 (Taylor's Version) is due out in a matter of weeks (October 27) but if you can’t wait till then to dance the night away to Swiftie’s best hits then you need to get yourself to Swiftogeddon: The Taylor Swift Nightclub. Swifties get in line because Swiftogeddon is the biggest Taylor Swift party event and you have to be quick because there are limited tickets available.

According to the official website “Swiftogeddon is a night run by fans, for fans to come together and worship the one and only Taylor Swift. Join fellow fans in a celebration of the genius of Swift - because she'll ‘never go out of Style’”.

The event began in London in 2019 after and was founded by Dave Fawbert, a DJ and former journalist who according to The Guardian became “an unlikely fan of Swift since her 2010 album Speak Now.” The event now takes place every weekend across the UK and locations in Ireland.

Speaking to the publication Dave Fawbert said: "I thought, it’ll fizzle out at some point; it’s not a real job, but it just keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”

The Taylor Swift club night is held in cities such as Manchester, London, Bristol, Oxford, Lancaster, Stoke and Belfast. If you are a Swiftie and know every single word to all of the hits, then this is the event for you. Taylor Swift fans can come together for a night of non- stop partying to all of Swift’s singles plus extended mixes of her hit singles.

When are the dates for Swiftogeddon?

There are many dates from October 6 2023 until December 31 2023, some are already sold out but thankfully new dates have been added. Plus there are already Pre-Party dates planned for Taylor Swift Era's Tour UK from may 2024.

How much are tickets to Swiftogeddon?

Tickets are available to buy from Eventbrite and start from as little as £8.82.

How old do you have to be for Swiftogeddon?

Due to the event being held in clubs across the UK, it is strictly over 18’s only.

Where can I but tickets for Swiftogeddon UK?