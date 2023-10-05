NFL player Travis Kelce is rumoured to be dating pop star Taylor Swift but will they spend his birthday together?

Happy Birthday Travis Kelce! The American football player turns 34 today (October 5).

The Kansas City Chiefs player is rumoured to be dating ‘Karma’ singer Taylor Swift, 33. The 'Cruel Sumer' singer has recently been spotted at his past few games but will they be spending his birthday together?

According to Page Six, Taylor Swift flew out of New York City on Wednesday (October 4) the day before Travis Kelce’s birthday. Multiple sources told the publication that “they saw Swift’s luggage being loaded into a vehicle outside of her Tribeca apartment that made its way to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.”

Travis Kelce doesn’t appear to have any major plans for his birthday celebrations as he has reportedly previous work commitments. However, the Kansas City Chiefs team have another game on Sunday (October 8) against the Minnesota Vikings - surely Tay-Tay will be there cheering him on.

The mayor of Minneapolis Jacob Frey has encouraged Swift to attend the game on Sunday. Speaking to TMZ and proving he is a Swiftie, he said: “We know All Too Well the positive impact Taylor Swift has on the cities she visits - Minneapolis is no exception."

“If Taylor chooses to come back to Minneapolis [sometimes known as Swiftieapolis] this weekend, we’ll be Ready For It. It’s possible she will have to console Travis Kelce after the Vikings beat the Chiefs, but there are plenty of great spots across town for them to go on a date and lift their spirits!”

For Travis Kelce's birthday last year, he was working on his ‘New Heights’ podcast with brother Jason Kelce who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.