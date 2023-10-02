Taylor Swift has recently been hanging out with Sophie Turner, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds but who else will attend her upcoming birthday celebrations?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s only a matter of weeks before Taylor Swift will celebrate her 34th birthday, not to jinx it but if things continue to go well for the rumoured new romance, Travis Kelce may attend her birthday celebrations along with a star studded guest list.

Taylor Swift is currently on her Eras Tour and will be taking a break after her Brazil show November 26 until her next performance in Japan on February 7. This will give Tay-Swift 10 weeks to enjoy a nice long Thanksgiving and Christmas break.

When is Taylor Swift’s birthday?

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taylor Swift was born on December 13, 1989 and this year will be celebrating her 34th birthday. Speaking of '1989 (Taylor's Version)' is due to be released on October 27.

What will Taylor Swift do for her birthday?

Over the past few years (minus last years when she was working in the studio), Taylor Swift has celebrated her birthday with her A-list pals. She usually celebrates a joint birthday with Haim sister Alana Haim who celebrates her birthday two days after Swiftie.

Swiftie's know that Taylor loves Italian food after recently dining out with Sophie Turner at Emilio's Ballato as well as being a regular at the Via Carota restaurant in New York. Travis Kelce may even book the Prime Social Rooftop like he has done previously for a pizza party with Taylor's besties and his Kansas City Chief teammates.

Will Travis Kelce be at Taylor Swift’s birthday?

According to the Kansas City Chiefs match schedule the team will play the Buffalo Bills on December 10 and then the New England Patriots on December 19. That means he will definitely be off for Taylor-Swift's actual birthday and have a few days after.

Who else will attend Taylor Swift birthday celebrations?

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Actor Ryan Reynolds look on prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

In recent weeks the Cruel Summer singer has been spotted out with celebrity pals including Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Antoni Porowski and newbie to the gang Brittany Mahomes.