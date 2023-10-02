What do Maya Benberry and Kayla Nicole really think of ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to fuel romance rumours after she attended another one of his American football games over the weekend.

Along with her celebrity pals - Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman - Tay Swift, 33, was seen cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs star as they played against the New York Jets on Sunday (October 1).

This comes after his ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry, 31, recently called Travis Kelce, 33, a ‘narcissist and a cheater’. The reality TV star spoke to Inside Edition explaining that she truly thought she was going to marry Travis Kelce. In the interview she said: “Certain qualities don’t change in men. I feel like Travis is a narcissist. Most narcissists don’t change.”

Maya Benberry also accused the NFL player of cheating however Travis Kelce has denied these claims. She said: “'Like the saying goes, once a cheater, always a cheater.”

Who is Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry?

Maya Benberry is a model/influencer that has featured on reality TV series Ex On The Beach (2014) and Catching Kelce (2016) Catching Kelce was a dating show on channel E! where 50 women from 50 states would try to win the heart of the football player.

Maya Benberry was the winner of the show and the pair dated for several months. She has also publicly questioned whether or not the relationship is genuine. However, she appears to be a fan of Taylor's music.

Maya explained: “I don’t know Taylor Swift, but I’m a fan of her music,” she said. “I don’t feel any way about her dating Travis … She’s beautiful. She’s successful. We’re in two different lanes.”

Who is Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole?

Another of Travis Kelce’s exes making the headlines is broadcast journalist Kayla Nicole, 31. She has worked for ESPN and Barstool Sports and has reported on the NBA and NFL. Kayla has also modelled for Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty and has her own fitness brand ‘Strong is Sexy.’

The pair started dating in 2017 after reportedly flirting in their DM’s (looks like he has a typical dating MO). The exes dated on and off for over five years and officially ended in May 2022.

At the time of their split Barstool Sports reported that the reason for the break up was that the NFL star made Kayla pay “half of everything”.

On the ‘The Pivot Podcast’ in January 2023 Travis Kelce - who has an estimated net worth of $30 million - brushed off claims that he was cheap by saying: “don't buy into that s***.”

Kayla Nicole hasn’t publicly come out and spoken about her exes rumoured relationship with Taylor Swift although it appears she has now unfollowed Brittany Mahomes on Instagram who was recently spotted hanging out with Taylor Swift.