Taylor Swift has been known to reference historical literacy in her songs and now you can study her work at university

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you are a Taylor Swift fan then you can without doubt recite all of her lyrics to every single one of her songs, which in some cases seems like a wasted skill, until now.

The Queen Mary University of London will be running a summer school where you can study Taylor Swift and Literature.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after many schools in America recently offered Taylor Swift, 33, seminars. The University of Ghent in Belgium announced the 'Literature (Taylor's Version)' course that will be using the works of historical literary writers from Taylor's perspective.

Plus the University of Melbourne Australia will host the 'Swifite's Society (Taylor's Version)' seminar in February 2024 that will explore singer’s influence on gender, mental health and urban landscapes.

Taylor Swift is well known for writing the majority of her songs that reference friends, bullies and ex-boyfriends and she also references the historical works from William Shakespeare, Lewis Carroll, and Charles Dickens. If you have never realised this before let me refresh your memory.

William Shakespeare - Romeo Juliet - Love Story 2008

This is an obvious reference to Shakespeare's tragic love story. “That you were Romeo, you were throwin' pebbles. And my daddy said, "Stay away from Juliet”

Lewis Carroll - Wonderland - 1989 - 2014

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis Carroll wrote the book Alice in Wonderland which the song references throughout. “Took a wrong turn and we / Fell down the rabbit hole.”

Charles Dickens - Getaway Car - Reputation - 2017

In Charles Dickens' book ‘A Tale of Two Cities’ the famous line is “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” Taylor Swift nods to this and gives it a new twist with her line “It was the best of times / The worst of crimes.”

Queen Mary University of London Taylor Swift and Literature Course 2024

What is the Taylor Swift and Literature course?

The course will take a deep dive into Taylor Swift’s lyrics and how she uses historical literacy in her songs. Learning outcomes:

A knowledge of the basics of literary study and critical theory.

A critical and practical understanding of imagery, structure, and form in relation to poetry and song lyrics.

An understanding of the contexts of Taylor Swift’s work in relation to literary history and contemporary popular culture

The ability to respond constructively and critically to popular culture.

The development of a sophisticated critical understanding of narrative and poetic technique

How is the Taylor Swift and Literature course assessed?

The course assessments are not compulsory, however, if you wish to transfer credit for this course to your home university it is essential to complete the assignments.

How much does the Taylor Swift and Literature course cost?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tuition fees for the Taylor Swift and Literature course are approximately £2,100.

There may be additional costs for field trips, such as entry to exhibitions, which will be in the region of £30-£50. All reading material is provided digitally so you are not required to purchase any books.

When does the Taylor Swift and Literature course start?

The course start date is June 30 2024 - July 21 2023

How long is the Taylor Swift and Literature course?

The course is two, two-hour sessions Monday to Thursday each week.

What are the entry requirements for the Taylor Swift and Literature course?

The good news is that anyone from anywhere in the world can apply for summer school.

How can I apply for the Taylor Swift and Literature course?

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can apply directly through the Queen Mary University of London website and applications close on May 24 2024.