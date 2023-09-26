After appearing to ‘confirm’ the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumours we take a closer look at Jason Kelce

In case you missed it Taylor Swift appears to have a new man in her life after she was spotted sitting up in the bleachers, to watch NFL American Football player Travis Kelce play on Sunday (September 24).

The Karma singer, 33, was seen watching the Kansas City Chiefs star, with his mother Donna Kelce as he played against the Chicago Bears. Taylor Swift looked chic wearing a red and white Kansas City Chiefs red jacket.

Since the match at the Arrowhead stadium on Sunday, Travis Kelce gained 300,000+ social media followers and a 400% increase in merchandise sales within 24 hours according to Mail Online.

Although it seems not everyone is happy that Tay Swift and the NFL star could be dating. A Taylor Swift superfan shared a video claiming that Swift cheering on the Kansas City team was a “Betrayal for the Eagles'. Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce - who just so happens to play for the Philly Eagles - happily reshared the video on his X account with the words "Preach, Go Birds."

Taylor Swift is from Philadelphia and her hometown team are the Philadelphia Eagles who are rivals of the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift has even sung about the team in the song Gold Rush on the Evermore album.

In 2020, whilst performing at the Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles home stadium), the singer cleared up any confusion over whether she was singing about the band or the NFL team and said: “I have a lyric that says, ‘With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door.' I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles, and I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on. I'm from Philly. Of course it's the team.”

Who is Jason Kelce?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce, 35, is an NFL American football player just like his younger brother Travis Kelce. Jason Kelce plays centre for the Philadelphia Eagles whereas Travis Kelce plays the tight end position for the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was Jason Kelce who appeared to ‘confirm’ the dating rumours between his brother and Taylor Swift last week after he said the rumours were “100% true” during an interview on the Philadelphia radio station WIP’s Morning Show.

Jason Kelce married Kylie McDevitt Kelce in 2018 after meeting through dating app Tinder. They share three children together, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett. Kylie works with non-profits including the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Do Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce get on?

You would think that two brothers playing for rival teams in the NFL would be sworn enemies, but any form of sporting rivalry is purely banter between these two.

