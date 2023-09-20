Is Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner's friendship based on the fact they both dated and split from Joe Jonas?

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner got all dressed up for dinner together in New York City on Tuesday evening (September 19). There is nothing worse than seeing two of your exes hanging out, especially if you’re Joe Jonas and your exes happen to be world famous.

The Cruel Summer singer, 33, and Game of Thrones actress, 27, walked arm in arm as they enjoyed a meal out at the Italian restaurant Via Carota in the city. It comes after Joe Jonas recently filed for divorce from Sophie Turner earlier this month after reportedly calling their marriage "irretrievably broken".

Sophie Turner is filming the ITV Drama Joan in Spain. The actress and singer married Joe Jonas in a Las Vegas wedding followed by a second wedding in France in 2019. They welcomed daughter Willa the following year and another baby girl in 2022.

The pair released a statement that read: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

When did Taylor Swift date Joe Jonas?

Taylor Swift briefly dated the Jonas Brothers singer in July 2008 but it ended a few months later in October that year.

Why did Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas break-up?

The exes reportedly broke up after Joe Jonas ended it with a 25-second phone call. Speaking on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Taylor said: “I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

Joe Jonas however explained on his My Space page “'For those who have expressed concern over the "27 second" phone call, I called to discuss feelings with the other person. Those feelings were obviously not well received. I did not end the conversation." Despite their break-up drama the singers are now on good terms.

Swifties speculated that the track Forever & Always, from her album Fearless may be be about about Joe Jonas.

When did Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner become friends?