Joe Jonas was spotted wearing his wedding ring after reports claim the couple are set for divorce

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have sparked divorce rumours after the singer was seen on numerous occasions without his wedding ring. Joe Jonas, 34, has been spotted with his wedding band on and off over the past few weeks.

However, after reports claimed the Hollywood couple are heading for divorce the singer shared an image on Instagram with his wedding band back on.

Pictured with his pop-star siblings Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, the caption read “Happy Labor Day weekend everyone. This tour has been incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow.”

Joe married Game of Thrones actress Sophie, 27, in 2019. Sources close to the couple explained to TMZ “Joe had his people contact and consult with at least 2 L.A.-area divorce lawyers and he is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie” adding that the couple have had “serious problems” for the past six months.

How long have Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner been together?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner started dating way back in 2016 after several public sightings of them together. The pair went Instagram official on New Year's Day 2017 and got engaged nine months later in October 2017.

When did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get married?

After enjoying themselves at the Billboard Music Awards 2019 the couple got married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Speaking to GQ Joe Jonas explained, “We had to get legally married in the States, so we thought it'd be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out, and do an impromptu wedding.”

They had a second wedding ceremony at the Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France in June 2019. Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams was maid-of-honour, while Nick and Kevin were groomsmen.

Do Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have children?