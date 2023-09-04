Michelle Keegan becomes the latest personality to discover who she thinks she is on the BBC series this evening.

Season 20 of the BBC series ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ continues this week, after unearthing the ancestry of the likes of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Claire Foy and Bear Grylls so far this season. This week sees former ‘Coronation Street’ actress Michelle Keegan unearthing some of her roots and discovering her ‘secret’ family history, according to the BBC’s synopsis.

For those somehow unfamiliar with the series, ‘Who Do You Think You Are’ is a British genealogy documentary series that has aired on the BBC since 2004, in which celebrity participants trace their family history. It is made by the production company Wall to Wall. The programme has regularly attracted an audience of more than 6 million viewers.

More than ten international adaptations of the programme have been produced and have led to some iconic moments in television history; where were you when you found out that Danny Dyer had ties to the Royal family? That revelation became an incredibly meme’d clip after its release in Series 13.

Who is Michelle Keegan?

Michelle Keegan first captured the spotlight through her remarkable portrayal of Tina McIntyre in the iconic British soap opera ‘Coronation Street.’ Keegan's tenure on the show, spanning from 2008 to 2014, not only earned her widespread recognition but also critical acclaim and numerous awards, including the prestigious British Soap Award for Best Newcomer. Her compelling performance as Tina McIntyre solidified her as a standout talent in the world of British television.

Following her departure from ‘Coronation Street,’ Michelle Keegan continued to make her mark in the entertainment industry. She ventured into various television dramas, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Notable among her roles is her portrayal of Corporal Georgie Lane in the series ‘Our Girl,’ a character who navigates the challenges of military life. Her work in ‘Our Girl’ garnered positive reviews and further cemented her reputation as a skilled actress.

Beyond her acting career, Michelle Keegan has also embraced modelling opportunities, gracing the pages of fashion magazines and participating in high-profile campaigns. Her dynamic presence and talent have earned her an array of accolades and nominations, including National Television Awards and TV Choice Awards. Additionally, Keegan's personal life has drawn attention, as she is married to television presenter and former TOWIE star Mark Wright.

What does Michelle Keegan find out on ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’

‘Our Girl’ actress Michelle Keegan uncovers some exceptional women on her family tree; on her mother's side, Michelle discovers that her Gibraltarian great-grandmother Leonor had to up sticks when all women and children and the elderly were evacuated from harm's way in Gibraltar to the apparent safety of London during the Second World War, a month before the start of the Blitz.

Further back, Michelle discovers her great-great-grandmother Elizabeth Kirwan living in poverty in Manchester at the start of the 20th century. Michelle unearths a special connection to suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst and her great-great-grandmother's commitment to the cause that put her name on the electoral roll - voting for the very first time in 1918

When is Michelle Keegan’s ‘Who Do You Think You Are’ on TV?