There might be hope for anime and manga fans regarding Netflix’s adaptation after the universal success of “One Piece”

Despite trepidation over an anime/manga adaptation appearing on Netflix again after the less-than-stellar treatment of hallowed property “Cowboy Bebop,” it would appear that the streaming giant has found fold with their latest anime outing, “One Piece.” Since it landed on the service last week, the series has broken a record held by two other incredibly lucrative Netflix properties.

Brought to television from its long history since Eiichiro Oda debuted the characters in Japanese manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump in July 1997, “One Piece” focuses on Monkey D. Luffy—a young man made of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit—who sets off on a journey from the East Blue Sea to find the deceased King of the Pirates Gol D. Roger's ultimate treasure known as the "One Piece", and takeover his prior title

Since its release last week, the show has managed to top the Netflix TV charts, hitting the number one spot across 84 countries that carry the show on their territory’s Netflix platform upon its debut weekend. This record surpassed the previous record set by "Stranger Things" season four and "Wednesday," which managed to land the top spot in 83 countries in their debut weekend.

The series has a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 83%, a lot more impressive than Netflx’s adaptation of “Cowboy Bebop,” which only earned 43% on the review aggregator website.

Interestingly enough, the series wasn’t top of the UK streaming chart this weekend, instead being bested by the show “Who Is Erin Carter?” which finds a British teacher finds caught up in a robbery in Spain and must fight to clear her name and protect her family.

What’s top of the UK Netflix chart after the weekend?

