Willoughby has been noticeably missing on our screens all summer following the Phillip Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby has revealed when she will be back to present ITV’s This Morning.

The 42-year-old host has been noticeably missing from our screens this summer following Phillip Schofield’s dramatic exit in May. Since then, there has been a steady rotation of presenters filling in the gap including Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson.

Willoughby is expected to return to your screens very soon. So, when will Holly Willoughby be returning to This Morning and who is her new co-host? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Holly Willoughby on This Morning today?

Holly Willoughby will be returning to This Morning on Monday 4 September. The presenter has been noticeably missing from our screens this summer as she has been on an extended summer break. Fans had been concerned the popular host would not be returning to the sofa after the Phillip Schofield scandal which saw his dramatic exit in May.

Holly Willoughby will be returning to This Morning in September (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

What did Holly Willoughby say about Phillip Schofield?

Schofield dramatically quit This Morning in May 2023 after news emerged that he had had an affair with a much younger This Morning co-worker, which he described at the time as “unwise but not illegal”.

On Monday 5 June, Willoughby addressed This Morning viewers with an “honest and open” statement. Alongside her co-host Josie Gibson, the presenter said:

“Firstly, are you okay? I hope so, it feels very strange sitting here without Phil. I imagine you have been feeling a lot like how I have, shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing for people on all sides of what has been going on and full of questions.

“You me and all of us at This Morning gave all the support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt like they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved that is a lot to process, and it is equally hard to see the toll that it has had on their own mental health.

She continued: “I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone, I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other. From my heart can I just thank you for all your kind messages and for being here this morning - everyone on this show will continue to work hard to give you the show you love.”

Is Alison Hammond Holly Willoughby’s new co-host?

On Friday (1 September), This Morning guest hosts Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes revealed that Willoughby will be joined on the sofa by Alison Hammond. The pair will be hosting the programme together from Monday to Thursday this week, however it has not yet been confirmed as to whether she will become a permanent co-host.

Over summer there has been a steady rotation of presenters filling in the gap including Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson. It’s expected these presenters will continue to host This Morning, with the Daily Mail reporting in July that when Willoughby returns she will be the main host of the show, with a rotated co-host instead of the previous set-up which saw her and Schofield work as a pair.

An ITV source told the Daily Mail: “The idea of finding the next Phil to sit next to Holly has been disregarded by This Morning’s bosses. It will be Holly along with whichever rotating presenter is selected to join her. It will essentially be Holly’s show.”