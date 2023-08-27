Phillip Schofield has reportedly spoken to TalkTV about a possible role on the channel

In early August 2023 Phillip Schofield was seen out for the first time in several months at fashionable restaurant Little Bird in London’s Chiswick. He was not dining alone and was joined by his friend and TalkTV presenter Vanessa Feltz.

Before Phillip Schofield met up with Vanessa Feltz, there had been rumours swirling around in early summer that the television presenter could potentially resurrect his career on TalkTV, but these claims were dismissed at the time.

The Mirror has now reported that “a potential book from Phil could see the former Dancing On Ice presenter lift the lid about how his decades-long career at This Morning ITV came to a dramatic end earlier this year and reveal the state of his relationship with one-time co-host and best friend Holly Willoughby.”

The article goes on to say however that “Phil has some reservations before signing a potential deal to write about his recent experiences-with the ex ITV star putting ‘further discussions on hold’ until he speaks to his loved ones.”

Phillip Schofield’s ‘loved ones’ are his wife Stephanie Lowe, and his two adult daughters, Molly and Ruby. The family are very close and when Phillip Schofield was interviewed by Amol Rajan for the BBC following quitting This Morning and admitting to lying over an affair with a younger male production runner, he said: “My girls saved my life. They said last week they haven’t left me for a moment.”

How much could Phillip Schofield make if he writes tell-all memoir?

One of the book publishers reportedly interested in Phillip Schofield is Hodder & Stoughton. Although it is difficult to estimate how much Phillip Schofield could make for his memoir, National World takes a look at how much other celebrities, politicians and royals have reportedly made in the past and are set to earn in the future from book deals?

Prince Harry

Although no figure was released with regards to what Prince Harry made from his memoir Spare, he reportedly received $20m (£16.5m) in advance for it.

Britney Spears

In 2022, Forbes revealed that Britney Spears reportedly landed a $15 million advance to write her memoir for Simon & Schuster, the first major sign of her earnings potential since her 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.”

Boris Johnson

At the beginning of 2023, it was reported that Boris Johsnon had been given an advance of £510,000 for his upcoming book. There is as yet no title or publication date for his memoir.

Barack and Michelle Obama

In 2017, the Financial Times reported that “Penguin Random House will pay more than $65m for the global rights to two books to be written separately by Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, after a blockbuster auction that set a record for US presidential memoirs.”

Hilary Clinton