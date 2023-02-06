The couple first started dating in 2005 and had been together for 16 years

Vanessa Feltz has confirmed her 16-year relationship with Ben Ofoedu has ended in a post on Instagram.

The 60-year-old broadcaster shared the news in a video on the social media platform on Sunday 5 February, hinting that her former partner had been unfaithful sharing that “once the trust in a relationship is gone you can’t really get it back”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Feltz who is due to turn 61 in March shared she was glad “to be living longer” than her mother who had died at age 57, adding that she is “very grateful to be alive” and wants to continue to “celebrate and find fun and laughter anywhere I can”.

Celebrities including This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby, broadcaster Zoe Ball and Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman offered their messages of support. So, why did Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu split up and what did she say on Instagram? Here’s everything we know so far.

Has Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu split up?

Feltz revealed in a video on Instagram that her relationship with Ofoedu is “over”. The broadcaster hinted that her former partner had been unfaithful, sharing that “once the trust in a relationship is gone you can’t really get it back”. Feltz first started dating Ofoedu in 2005 after her divorce to Michael Kurer in 2000. The couple got engaged in December 2006, but never married and had been together for 16 years. Ofoedu is best known for being the singer in Phats & Small and for their hit song Turn Around.

Advertisement

Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

What has she said on Instagram?

Advertisement

In a video posted on Instagram, the broadcaster confirmed her relationship was over. Feltz said: “I haven’t been on Instagram for three weeks and that’s because my relationship with Ben is over after 16 years and I honestly didn’t know what to say to you on Instagram.” She continued: “And so I just wanted to say obviously I feel incredibly sad and I’m pretty disappointed and shocked and all those horrible things but also full of resolve. I am not going to let this defeat me.”

Feltz also shared that she was glad “to be living longer” than her mother who died at age 57, adding: “I am very very grateful to be alive and I want to carry on feeling that way and I want to celebrate and find fun and laughter anywhere I can. I know it is not going to be easy but I am absolutely determined to do it.”

Advertisement

The former BBC Radio 2 host received many messages of support from celebrities including This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby, broadcaster Zoe Ball and former Hear’Say singer Myleene Klass. Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman commented under her video: “He’s a…. and you have survived far far worse V… you ARE a survivor and I can’t wait to be going out with you… as you know.”

Whilst broadcaster Elizabeth Day wrote: “I love you so much. You are a queen and deserve a person worthy of your shining light. Whatever else, please know you are utterly beloved by so many of us – not least your incredible daughters and grandchildren – and we will never, ever let you down.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did Ben Ofoedu cheat on Vanessa Feltz?