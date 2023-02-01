Tom Brady has announced that he is ‘retiring for good’ from the NFL, with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen sending a message to the seven time Super Bowl winner

NFL star Tom Brady has announced that he is “retiring for good” from American football, with the record-breaking Super Bowl winner stepping back from the field. Brady, 45, originally said that he would be retiring from the sport in February 2022, however he made a shock return to the sport only 40 days after his announcement.

He return to his team - the Tampa Bay Buccanneers - was welcomed by fans, but it became a contentious issue between him and wife Gisele Bündchen. While he was excited to make a return to football, Bündchen publicly voiced her concern over his welbeing and safety in continuing the sport as he gets older.

Unfortunately for the couple and their fans, their seperation was announced in October 2022. Brady and Bündchen had been married for 13 years up until that point and have two children together.

Bündchen has now sent a message to Brady fllowing his announcement that he is definitely pulling back from the sport. It comes after comments about the divorce.

But who is Gisele Bündchen - and what did she say about her ex-husband? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Gisele Bündchen?

Gisele Bündchen is a 42-year-old fashion model, famous for her work in the 2000s with underwear company Victoria’s Secret. Bundchen is Brazilian, born in Horzontina in 1980.

At the height of her fame, she was one of the highest paid models in the world. Bündchen modelled for Victoria’s Secret from 1999 until 2006, and up until now has appeared on more than than 1,200 magazine covers.

Gisele Bundchen has broke her silence on her divorce with NFL star Tom Brady. (Credit: Getty Images)

Bündchen has also made the transision to the screen. She had a role in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada and the 2004 film Taxi.

Prior to her relationship with Brady, the model famousl dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Bündchen and DiCaprio dated from 2000 until 2005, a year before she would met her future husband.

What has Gisele Bündchen said about her divorce from Tom Brady?

After news broke of Brady and Bündchen’s divorce, the model took to social media to open up about the situation. In a post she said: “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,”

She added that the couple had “grown apart”, adding: “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

There had been ruours that the model was unhappy about Brady’s decision to go back on his inital retirement announcement, causing tension within the marriage. She told Elle Magazine: “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy too.”

While the couple have split, there’s no love lost between them. They both parent their two children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 9.

