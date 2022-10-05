The Brazilian supermodel was noticeably absent from Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game at the weekend

It’s been reported that Tom Brady and his wife, the supermodel Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers.

Speculation has been surrounding the couple after Brady returned to the NFL following his retirement in February.

Bündchen was noticeably absent from Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game at the weekend and in previous interviews has shared that she “would like him to be more present”.

So, have Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced? Here’s everything you need to know.

Have Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced?

There is growing speculation that the couple are planning to separate, with Page Six reporting that they have already hired divorce lawyers.

Brady and Bündchen have been married for 13 years, with the model noticeably absent from the quarterback’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on 2 October.

Reported by People, a source confirmed “Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects.”

The couple first made headlines in September over speculation that Bündchen was unhappy about Brady’s decision to return to the NFL.

Following the rumours, Bündchen did an interview with Elle, telling the magazine she “would like him to be more present”.

The model said: “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.

“Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career - it makes me happy.”

Mentioning her concerns about him returning to the NFL she said: “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them].”

In August, Brady missed 11 days of training, when asked why, he cited his personal life as the cause.

Brady said: “It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s**t going on”

Did the couple hire divorce lawyers?

Reported by Page Six sources close to the couple have stated that both Brady and Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers.

The source referenced an alleged fight between the pair, following Brady’s decision to rejoin the NFL.

They said: “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Whilst another source claimed that the pair will have to divide assets including their $26 million property portfolio.

Do they have children?

The couple, who have been married for 13 years share three children together - Benjamin (12), Vivian (9) and Jack (15), who is from Brady’s relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan.

In the report by Page Six, it was suggested that the pair would stay involved in their children’s lives and share joint custody.

Tom Brady, Gisele and their children Vivian and Benjamin celebrate after Super Bowl LIII (Pic: Getty Images)

What is Tom Brady’s net worth?

Brady is the highest paid NFL player in the world, with a net worth of $250 million.

The athlete enjoys endorsement deals from brands including: FTX, Hertz, Autograph and TB12.