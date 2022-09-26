Los Angeles Rams will hope to be able to defend 2022 NFL Super Bowl title next February in Arizona

Both teams shocked fans and the bookies by reaching the final and LA Rams took the eventual victory, winning their first ever Super Bowl.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter

They had won two NFL Championships (1945 and 1951) but for the first time since the Super Bowl era started in 1967, the Los Angeles based team were finally able to grab their hands on the special trophy.

However, now it’s time to turn to next year’s event which will see the Grammy winner Rihanna headline the half-time show.

The NFL season has just enjoyed its third week of matches and only the Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Philedelphia Eagles in the NFC have won three out of three possible matches.

Defending Champions the Rams have won two of their fixtures but lost their opening round to the Buffalo Bills 31-10.

Here is all you need to know about the 2023 NFL Super Bowl...

When is the 2023 Super Bowl?

The American Football final will take place on Sunday 12 February 2022. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to begin at 6pm ET which is 11pm GMT and the match will therefore take place in the early hours of Monday 13 February.

The LA Rams in their win over the Cardinals on 25 September 2022

Where is the 2023 Super Bowl being held?

State Farm, Glendale, Arizona will host the upcoming NFL Super Bowl final. The stadium is home to the Arizona Cardinals and has a capacity for 63,400.

The stadium has previously hosted the Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and the Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 as well as the Fiesta Bowl in 2007 and the Pro Bowl in 2015.

Who is headlining the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show?

Barbados born superstar Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl. It was recently announced that the ‘Diamonds’ singer would star at the show four years after she previously turned down the opportunity because of the way Colin Kaepernick had been treated.

However, she recently posted a picture on social media of her hand holding an American football and the post went on to get over 700,000 likes within its first 20 minutes of being online.

Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation is helping coordinate the show, released a statement saying: “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.

“A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

How to buy tickets for NFL 2023 Super Bowl

Tickets for UK fans are available to purchase with companies offering a Super Bowl LVII package.

Touchdown Trips offer a package which includes flights, accommadation, the ‘NFL Experience’, and inclusive food deals as well as tickets for the match.

To register your interest, go to the Touchdown Trips website.

Packages are also available from EliteSportsTravel who run deals throughout the season for all of the American Football matches.

Additionally, Ticketmaster are also running various packages for UK fans to attend the NFL 2023 Super Bowl.

What are the latest odds for 2023 Super Bowl winners?

All odds are courtesey of PaddyPower

The Buffalo Bills are currently leading the way with odds of 5/1 to win the 2023 Super Bowl while at the other end of the spectrum are the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks with odds of 250/1.

Here are the odds of all the AFC and NFC teams: