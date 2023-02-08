The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia stadium in the 57th Super Bowl final

Tom Brady lifts the Super Bowl in 2017. (Getty Images)

The Super Bowl is viewed as one of the biggest sporting spectacles on the planet and each year it captures the excitement of millions of fans throughout the world.

The Super Bowl is the annual final game of the National Football League season which is used to determine the league champion.

It is a stage where legends of the sport are made and the likes of Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and most recently Cooper Kupp have all produced memorable performances as the MVP.

This year’s final is the 57th Super Bowl in history and Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles fans are desperate to get their hands on tickets for the big occasion.

The Super Bowl final is typically played in front of a sell out crowd and tickets are always in high demand for the game.

But what is the biggest superbowl attendance in history and how many fans can we expect to see in the 2023 final?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the estimated attendance for the 2023 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to take place on Sunday 12 February at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (near Phoenix).

The State Farm Stadium is no stranger to big events and it is the third time in history that the venue has been used to host the Super Bowl - the previous two occasions came in 2008 and 2015. The venue was previously known as University of Phoenix Stadium up until 2018.

Fans attend the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI victory rally on February 16, 2022. (Getty Images)

The only other time Arizona has hosted the stadium came in 1996, when Sun Devil Stadium held the game.

The State Farm Stadium can hold 73,000 fans in total and it has a completely retractable roof and retractable playing surface.

Here is the attendance for the last two Super Bowl’s at the State Farm Stadium:

2015: New England Patriots 28-24 Seattle Seahawks - attendance 70,807

2008: New York Giants 17-14 New England Patriots - attendance 71,101

What is the biggest attendance in Super Bowl history?

The Super Bowl LVII is set to be played in front of a sell out crowd of over 70,000 fans but it is a long way from the biggest ever crowd.

The biggest ever attendance came at Super Bowl XIV between the Los Angeles Ram and Pittsburgh Steelers in 1980. The Rams had arguably the biggest home advantage in history with an incredible 103,985 fans attending the game. But the Rams failed to win in front of the locals and they lost the game 31-19.

Here are the top five biggest attendances in Super Bowl history:

