Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are both competing for a second Super Bowl title

The annual NFL showdown is viewed as one of the most important occasions on the sporting calendar for many in America and here in the UK. The final is synonymous for excitement and entertainment and it is the stage where some of the best players in the world have written themselves into the history books including Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning.

The day of the Super Bowl final, typically dubbed Super Bowl Sunday, draws in some of the biggest viewing figures of any event around the world. But how long is the Super Bowl and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action? Here is everything you need to know.

How long is the Super Bowl?

An NFL game itself lasts for around one hour and it is split into four 15-minute quarters. However, unlike many UK sports such as football, the clock stops at numerous stages.

Rihanna is performing in the 2023 Super Bowl half time show. (Getty Images)

Throughout a typical game the clock stops at numerous points, this can happen after an incomplete pass, penalty, change of possession, end of a quarter or the clock hitting two minutes at the end of the second quarter and fourth quarter.

It means that a typical NFL game can go on for around three hours or more - and with this being the Super Bowl there will be an eye-catching halftime show (this year headlined by Rihanna) which is scheduled to last around 30 minutes.

When is the Super Bowl 2023?

The 2023 Super Bowl takes place on Sunday 12 February between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are aiming to lift the title for the second time in their history.

Fans can expect to see a great deal of talent on display during the match, however, there is much more to the spectacle of the Super Bowl than the match itself and fans are also treated to a half-time performance from pop icon Rihanna. The 34-year-old has produced a series of well known hits over the course of her career including Umbrella, We Found Love, Take A Bow and Disturbia.

What time does the Super Bowl 2023 start?

The Super Bowl kicks off at 11.30pm UK time and runs until around 2.30am. It will be an earlier Super Bowl than most due to the fact it is being played further west - two time zones further back than the Eastern Time, which often dictates fixtures in the US.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 in the UK?

The Super Bowl is a spectacle which attracts the attention of fans from around the world.

UK viewers are able to watch all the action from the SuperBowl on either ITV1 or Sky Sports depending on your viewing preference. Super bowl build up begins at 10.45pm on ITV1 and you can also catch all the reaction on the channel until 4am.

Sky Sports are providing comprehensive coverage of the game from 10pm until 3am. You can also stream all the action through ITVX or SkyGo, both of these options are available for you to download on your mobile phone or electronic device.

Top tips for staying up for the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is a huge occasion and many UK fans are bracing themselves for a late night.

NFL fans will be fairly easy to spot at work or at school the following morning as they are the ones with suitcases under their eyes and a mug of coffee in each hand.

Meanwhile some fans may even find themselves falling asleep before the action even gets underway. With that in mind we have looked at some of the best tips for staying awake and enjoying the spectacle of the Super Bowl.

Adam Dennis, 24, from Sheffield, said: “In the past I have tried to change my sleeping pattern and have a few late nights in the build up to the game so my body clock is naturally used to going to sleep late. I also try to watch the game with a few friends so we can have a few beers and keep the discussion going during the breaks.

“My final tip and one I used last year, is to get an early night, leave the game on record and get up early instead and fast forward through all the adverts and half time breaks. The key with this one is to turn notifications off so you don’t get too many spoilers.”

Dom Gent, 25 from Mansfield, said: “I fell asleep last year, but in the years where I have been successful, I have tried to have a nap earlier in the day and when it comes to the evening I tend to watch it around friends, have a few beers and order a takeaway. I find when I eat later I am more tempted to stay awake. The following day I rely heavily on coffee.”

Adam Jackson, 25, from Derby, said: “If you are feeling really committed I’d advise taking a day of leave in advance so you can catch up on sleep the following day. Otherwise I would advise to have friends around so you can have discussions during the game and keep each other awake.”

