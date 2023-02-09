Everything you need to know about what is sure to be a spectacular performance from Rihanna during Super Bowl 2023’s halftime show

This weekend, NFL fans will find out who will be crowned the 2023 Super Bowl Champion, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday 12 February following a nail-biting finish to the post-season tournament.

The game itself is more than enough to get excited over, of course, but one of the alternative joys of the Super Bowl is the grandiose halftime show, which sees some of the biggest names in popular music take to the stage for a performance full of theatrics, A-list guest stars and conversation-starting moments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year, the honour of performing in the halftime show falls to Rihanna, who first revealed she would be performing the Super Bowl halftime show in September last year, when she shared the news on her social media platforms, posting a photo of her hand holding an American football.

Shortly after, a statement from the NFL confirmed the popstar and businesswoman would perform at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The halftime slot will be the Barbadian singer’s first major live performance in many years. She previously declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with former US football player Colin Kaepernick, who became recognised around the world for taking a knee to protest racial injustice in the US.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What can we expect from the Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna performing at the NFL Pepsi Smash Super Bowl Concert in 2009 (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for NFL)

Advertisement

Advertisement

In January, Rihanna teased her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show with a dramatic 30-second clip showing her preparing for the performance, which saw her illuminated by a bright white spotlight while wearing a luxurious yellow shawl and heavy silver chains around her neck.

In October, the singer told TMZ she is “nervous” about performing in the Super Bowl halftime show , but is “looking forward” to the experience. She was asked how she felt about the performance while out grocery shopping in Los Angeles.

Rihanna’s partner - US rapper ASAP Rocky - has said he is “more excited than everybody else” for her halftime show. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Rocky said: “This is huge. This is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there.”

The couple reportedly welcomed their first child together in May of last year. “It is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there,” added Rocket. “But the Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she is going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

Will there be any special guests?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rihanna is expected to be joined by special guests for the show, which is the Barbadian singer’s first major live performance in many years.

Who those guests may be will be open to debate until the show actually kicks off, but 2022 saw Californian rap powerhouses Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg take the title slot , joined by hip-hop royalty Mary J Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.

How can I watch it?

Super Bowl 57 will take place from 11pm GMT on Sunday 12 February. Given the time difference between the UK and the US, the majority of the game itself will take place in the early hours of Monday 13 February.

There is no exact time for the Super Bowl halftime show to start, as it depends on how much the game clock stops during the contest. But the rough timing for the start of the halftime show is around 1am UK time.

ITV1 and Sky Sports will broadcast the 2023 Super Bowl live in the UK. You can watch the game live on ITVX, or you can get NOW TV or NFL Game Pass instead.

Advertisement

Advertisement