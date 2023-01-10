Glendale, Arizona will host the 2023 NFL Super Bowl final while Rihanna will headline the half-time show. Los Angeles Rams will hope to defend 2022 title.

Both teams shocked fans and the bookies by reaching the final and LA Rams took the eventual victory, winning their first ever Super Bowl.

They had won two NFL Championships (1945 and 1951) but for the first time since the Super Bowl era started in 1967, the Los Angeles based team were finally able to grab their hands on the special trophy. However, now it’s time to turn to the 2023 year’s event which will see the Grammy winner Rihanna headline the half-time show.

The Philedelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have both received byes for the Super Wildcard weekend and will feature in the postseason tournament, hopeful of reaching the Super Bowl final next month.

Here is all you need to know about the 2023 NFL Super Bowl...

When is the 2023 Super Bowl?

The American Football final will take place on Sunday 12 February 2022. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to begin at 6pm ET which is 11pm GMT and the match will therefore take place in the early hours of Monday 13 February.

The LA Rams in their win over the Cardinals on 25 September 2022

Where is the 2023 Super Bowl being held?

State Farm, Glendale, Arizona will host the upcoming NFL Super Bowl final. The stadium is home to the Arizona Cardinals and has a capacity for 63,400.

The stadium has previously hosted the Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and the Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 as well as the Fiesta Bowl in 2007 and the Pro Bowl in 2015.

Who is headlining the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show?

Barbados born superstar Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl. The ‘Diamonds’ singer will star at the show four years after she previously turned down the opportunity because of the way Colin Kaepernick had been treated.

Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation is helping coordinate the show, released a statement saying: “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.

“A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

How to buy tickets for NFL 2023 Super Bowl

Tickets for UK fans are available to purchase with companies offering a Super Bowl LVII package.

Touchdown Trips offer a package which includes flights, accommadation, the ‘NFL Experience’, and inclusive food deals as well as tickets for the match.

To register your interest, go to the Touchdown Trips website.

Packages are also available from EliteSportsTravel who run deals throughout the season for all of the American Football matches.

Additionally, Ticketmaster are also running various packages for UK fans to attend the NFL 2023 Super Bowl.

What are the latest odds for 2023 Super Bowl winners?

We have now reached the postseason tournament of the NFL with just 14 teams remaining in the competition. The Philedelphia Eagles topped the NFC League while the Kansas City Chiefs are the highest ranked in the AFC. This year’s postseason tournament will also see unfamiliar faces with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants making their first appearances since 2017 for the Jaguars and 2016 for the Dolphins and Giants.

Here are the current odds for who will lift the famous Vincent Lombardi Trophy (all odds are courtesey of William Hill):