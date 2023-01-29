Brock Purdy is the current Mr Irrelevant

When Brock Purdy runs out under centre for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game it will hard to remember that he was 2022’s Mr Irrelevant.

The young QB has starred for the Niners since breaking into the team at the tail end of the season. He is currently undefeated so far in his career.

In the divisional round, Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards as San Francisco finished 19-12 over the Dallas Cowboys. He is the third QB to play for the Niners this season, after former first round pick Trey Lance suffering a season ending injury earlier in the campaign and then back-up Jimmy Garoppolo also picking up an injury.

But why is he known as Mr Irrelevant and what does the nickname mean? Here is all you need to know:

What does Mr Irrelevant mean?

Brock Purdy is the current holder of the nickname Mr Irrelevant due to being the final pick of the NFL draft in 2022. He was selected with the 262nd overall pick.

Brock Purdy is the current Mr Irrelevant. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The nickname was first used in 1976 for Kelvin Kirk. The tradition was started by former NFL wide receiver Paul Salata, who founded Irrelevant week, and he used to read the final pick in every draft until the 2013 one.

Mr Irrelevant and his family are invited to spend a week in Newport Beach, California and get to take a trip to Disneyland. A golf tournament, a regatta, a roast giving advice to the new draftee, and a ceremony awarding him the Lowsman Trophy are included - the name is a play on the Heisman Trophy, which goes to the best college player each year.

Marty Moore, a special teams player, was the first Mr Irrelevant to play in the Super Bowl. After being part of the New England Patriots side which went to Super Bowl XXXI in 1996.