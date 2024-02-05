Patrick Mahomes’ father arrested a week before Super Bowl 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrick Mahomes along with his teammate Travis Kelce (boyfriend of superstar and Grammys winner Taylor Swift), will be certainly looking forward to the Super Bowl 2024 where their team Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers on February 11. However, unfortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, the run-up to the event will undoubtedly be tainted by the news that his father has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Page Six reported that “Mahomes Sr, who has been arrested at least three times for the same offence, was pulled over by cops in Tyler Tx, on suspicion of ‘driving while intoxicated, third or more’ Saturday night. His bond was set at $10,000, according to Smith County records seen by Page Six.”

According to The Kansas City Star, “The 53-year-old Mahomes Sr., according to court records, had his second DWI charge in 2018. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 days in county jail; the online log stated he served those on weekend days from February 2019 through February 2020.”

Patrick Mahomes Sr. has hung out with Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce before, Taylor is great friends with his daughter in law, Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes. Patrick Mahomes Sr revealed that he had “hung out with them (Travis and Taylor) a little bit after the game, after (the Chiefs) had won.”

On the WFAN show, when he was asked what Taylor Swift is like, he said that “She’s nice, very down to earth. Someone that famous, you never know how that’s going to go. The first time I met her, I walked up to introduce myself and she said ‘Yeah I know who you are, I watched that quarterback series, I know you are his dad', and thanked me for letting her be in the suite that day. And I said it’s not my suite, it’s Brittany’s.” He also revealed that he had a couple of photographs with Taylor and his wife, as well as his daughter.