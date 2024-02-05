Taylor Swift new album: 'The Tortured Poets Department' announcement at the Grammys - everything we know so far
Swift picked up awards for 'Best Pop Vocal Album' and 'Album Of The Year' before making the surprise announcement at the Grammy Awards
Taylor Swift made a huge announcement during her Grammys acceptance speech, revealing that she will be dropping a new album this spring.
The Grammy Award winner broke records on the night, becoming the first act in Grammys history to win the Album Of The Year gong four times. While speculation was rife amongst fans that she would be announcing the release of her re-recorded Reputation album at the award ceremony, the singer-songwriter celebrated her success by telling fans that a brand new album titled The Tortured Poets Department was actually on its way.
She followed up the announcement by revealing the cover art to the new record on social media. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming release.
What did Taylor Swift say about her new album 'The Tortured Poet's Department' at the Grammys?
Just in case you had any doubt that Swift had any extra time between continuing her massive worldwide Eras Tour, re-recording and releasing her Taylor's Version albums and jetting back and forth to NFL game to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the talented singer let everyone know that she has also written and recorded a whole new album of material.
During her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, she said: "I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret I've been keeping from you for the last two years." She then confirmed that 'The Tortured Poets Department', her brand new album, is coming soon for fans.
Shortly after her surprise announcement, the official cover art was posted to her Instagram feed. In a handwritten note to fans, Swift added: "All's fair in love and poetry Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department."
When will Taylor Swift release 'The Tortured Poets Department'?
Swift also confirmed to fans during her speech that the album was coming this spring. The album will be released on April 19.
