How many GRAMMYs does Taylor Swift have? - full list of Grammy Award nominations & wins

Taylor Swift is on the verge of making GRAMMY history if she wins big at the 66th annual award ceremony. Over the years, the American singer-songwriter has amassed a huge collection of gold-plated gramophone statuettes and is the 13th most-awarded female artist of all time at the GRAMMYs.

Since her first nomination for Best New Artist in 2008, Swift has been recognised at every single Grammy Awards ceremony bar just three (2009, 2011 & 2017). She now heads into the 2024 GRAMMYs tied with Stevie Wonder & Frank Sinatra for most Album of the Year wins and leads the way for most nominated artists in the Song of the Year category.

So how many GRAMMYs in total does Taylor Swift have, and how many times has she been nominated? Here's everything you need to know.

How many GRAMMYs does Taylor Swift have?

Taylor Swift has won 12 GRAMMYs. She won her first GRAMMY Award in 2010 for 'White Horse' in the Best Female Country Vocal Performance category.

The last GRAMMY Taylor Swift won was in 2023. She took home Best Music Video for 'All Too Well: The Short Film', becoming the first artist to do so with a sole directing credit.

What GRAMMYs is Taylor Swift nominated for in 2024?

Taylor Swift has been nominated for six GRAMMY Awards in 2024. The nominations include Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Anti-Hero'; Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for 'Karma (featuring Ice Spice), Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Midnights'.

How many GRAMMYs has Taylor Swift been nominated for?

Since 2008, Taylor Swift has received 52 Grammy Award nominations. She has been nominated in the Album of the Year category six times; Record of the Year category five times, and the shortlisting of her hit Anti-Hero makes her the first songwriter to score seven nominations in the Song of the Year category.