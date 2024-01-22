The GRAMMY’s is right around the corner, so here are all the artists confirmed to perform, including Travis Scott and Olivia Rodrigo

The GRAMMYs has confirmed the lineup of artists set to perform at the 66th annual awards show. Travis Scott, Luke Combs and Burna Boy are the latest acts to be confirmed by the Recording Academy, with more set to be announced in the coming weeks.

As usual, the event will see a host of Grammy Award nominees take to the stage to perform some of the biggest hits from the past year. Trevor Noah is returning to host the award show for the fourth consecutive year in a row.

Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are among the most-nominated artists set to perform on the night with six nods each. Meanwhile, previous Grammy winner Burna Boy is also featured on the bill and has been nominated for four awards this year.

The much-anticipated ceremony will see Taylor Swift and SZA battle it out in the Album of the Year category. SZA leads the pack with nine nominations whereas Taylor received six nods including 'Record of the Year' and 'Song of the Year'.

So, which other stars will perform on the big night? Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the GRAMMY’s 2024?

The 2024 GRAMMYs will be broadcast live on Sunday, February 4, at 1am GMT.

Full list of artists performing at the GRAMMY’s 2024

As usual, details for the ceremony are being held tightly under wraps. However, the Recording Academy has confirmed some of the musical guests who will take the stage on the big night.

The six artists currently confirmed to perform at the 2024 GRAMMYs include:

Billie Eilish

Burna Boy

Dua Lipa

Luke Combs

Olivia Rodrigo

Travis Scott