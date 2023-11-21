As the countdown begins to the 2024 Grammy Awards, we predict who will win in the top categories.

With the 2024 Grammy Award nominations out the way, many will be hedging their bets on which artists will succeed in the top categories. The voting process for the GRAMMYs doesn't end until January but that doesn't mean we can't predict who the Academy might go for.

The GRAMMYs are the only music awards where winners and nominees are determined solely by creators themselves. The Academy's voting members are all involved in recording music's creative and technical processes.

The winners will be crowned at the 66th GRAMMY Awards show in Los Angeles on February 4 2024 but in the meantime, National World has teamed up with Spin Genie UK to take a look at whose music is currently the most popular.

By using daily and all-time streaming data from Spotify, we've determined which artists will take the trophy and who will be runner-up in the Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist categories. Here's our Grammy Award 2024 predictions.

Grammy Awards Predictions 2024

Album of the Year

Based on Spotify data, Midnights by Taylor Swift is expected to win the Grammy Award for Album Of The Year. Midnights has amassed 7 billion streams since its release in October 2022, ranking as the 34th most streamed album of all time and the most streamed album of all GRAMMY Album of the Year nominations. Additionally, Midnights sees over 10 million streams every single day.

In runner-up, SOS by SZA has raked in 6 billion streams since its release in December 2022, a billion streams behind Taylor Swift’s Midnights. SOS sees almost 9 million streams daily on average, a million less than Midnights but the second highest of all this year’s GRAMMY nominees.

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish’s 'What Was I Made For?', taken from the immensely popular Barbie movie, is the most popular nominated track on Spotify right now, with a popularity score of 95%. The track currently appears on 3,920 playlists, each with over 200 followers. The combined follower count of these playlists reaches 237 million listeners.

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift closely follows What Was I Made For? with a popularity score of 93%. According to Spotify, this song is not as popular now as What Was I Made For? despite appearing on 5,405 well-followed playlists. Anti-Hero reaches 318 million Spotify listeners across these playlists.

Song of the Year

Flowers, written and performed by Miley Cyrus is set to win the Grammy Award for Song of the Year, based on popularity. Flowers appears on 8,583 Spotify playlists with over 200 followers each. These playlists have a combined following of a staggering 413 million, the most of any Song of the Year nominee. Flowers has also appeared on 363 distinct music charts since its release.

The runner-up for Song of the Year will likely be Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero. Anti-Hero has a combined playlist reach of 318 million, appearing on over 5,000 playlists with over 200 followers on Spotify. This is 25 million more than the next highest-reaching nominee, Kill Bill by SZA, but almost 100 million less than Cyrus’s Flowers.

Best New Artist

American rapper Ice Spice will likely be the next Best New Artist winner. Ice Spice has built up an average monthly listener volume of 28.7 million, 7 million more than the runner-up nominee. Ice Spice first gained significant recognition in late 2022 with her relaxed rapping style and breakthrough track Munch (Feelin' U), which achieved viral popularity on TikTok.