The Billboard Music Awards 2023 saw Taylor Swift tie with Drake for the most decorated artist in the music ceremony's history.

Taylor Swift has tied Drake as the most decorated artist in the 2023 Billboard Music Awards history, following Sunday's (November 18) ceremony. The global pop icon walked away with 10 prizes including the coveted trophy for Top Artist.

Extending his record as the most awarded male artist in the BMAs history, Drake picked up an extra five trophies. The Canadian rapper is now tied with Taylor Swift on 39 wins overall.

Morgan Wallen surprised fans by winning big at Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards. The country singer swept eleven categories and became the first country artist to win in the Top Male Artist category.

Highlights of the 2023 Billboard Music Awards included Mariah Carey performing the festive favourite ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ - the first time the hit song has been performed on an awards show. The Christmas icon arrived on stage riding a ski lift, while surrounded by dancers on ice skates.

Here's the full list of Billboard Music Awards winners from Sunday's ceremony.

Full list of Billboard Music Awards 2023 winners

Top Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift*

Top New Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Peso Pluma

Zach Bryan*

Top Male Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen*

The Weeknd

Zach Bryan

Top Female Artist

Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift*

Top Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fifty Fifty

Fuerza Regida*

Grupo Frontera

Metallica

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift*

Top Hot 100 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen*

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Ashley Gorley

Jack Antonoff

SZA

Taylor Swift*

Zach Bryan

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff

Joey Moi*

Metro Boomin

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake

Morgan Wallen*

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Radio Songs Artist

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift*

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Jason Aldean

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Oliver Anthony Music

Taylor Swift*

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Bad Bunny

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift*

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Chris Brown

Rihanna

SZA*

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

21 Savage

Drake*

Lil Baby

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen*

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Rock Artist

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Stephen Sanchez

Steve Lacy

Zach Bryan*

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny*

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Top Global K-Pop Artist

Jimin

NewJeans*

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

Top Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy*

Libianca

Rema

Tems

Wizkid

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé*

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Drake

Tiësto

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin