Taylor Swift ties Drake’s record at Billboard Music Awards 2023 - full list of BBMAs winners
The Billboard Music Awards 2023 saw Taylor Swift tie with Drake for the most decorated artist in the music ceremony's history.
Taylor Swift has tied Drake as the most decorated artist in the 2023 Billboard Music Awards history, following Sunday's (November 18) ceremony. The global pop icon walked away with 10 prizes including the coveted trophy for Top Artist.
Swift's victory came after she postponed her Saturday night (November 18) concert in Rio de Janeiro, citing "extreme temperatures" as the reason. The announcement followed the tragic passing of 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado, who had attended Swift's concert on Friday (November 17).
Extending his record as the most awarded male artist in the BMAs history, Drake picked up an extra five trophies. The Canadian rapper is now tied with Taylor Swift on 39 wins overall.
Morgan Wallen surprised fans by winning big at Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards. The country singer swept eleven categories and became the first country artist to win in the Top Male Artist category.
Highlights of the 2023 Billboard Music Awards included Mariah Carey performing the festive favourite ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ - the first time the hit song has been performed on an awards show. The Christmas icon arrived on stage riding a ski lift, while surrounded by dancers on ice skates.
Here's the full list of Billboard Music Awards winners from Sunday's ceremony.
Full list of Billboard Music Awards 2023 winners
Top Artist
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift*
Top New Artist
Bailey Zimmerman
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Peso Pluma
Zach Bryan*
Top Male Artist
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen*
The Weeknd
Zach Bryan
Top Female Artist
Beyoncé
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift*
Top Duo/Group
Eslabon Armado
Fifty Fifty
Fuerza Regida*
Grupo Frontera
Metallica
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift*
Top Hot 100 Artist
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen*
SZA
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Songwriter
Ashley Gorley
Jack Antonoff
SZA
Taylor Swift*
Zach Bryan
Top Hot 100 Producer
Jack Antonoff
Joey Moi*
Metro Boomin
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Drake
Morgan Wallen*
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Radio Songs Artist
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift*
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Jason Aldean
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
Oliver Anthony Music
Taylor Swift*
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Bad Bunny
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift*
The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
Beyoncé
Chris Brown
Rihanna
SZA*
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist
21 Savage
Drake*
Lil Baby
Metro Boomin
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist
Bailey Zimmerman
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen*
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Rock Artist
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Stephen Sanchez
Steve Lacy
Zach Bryan*
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny*
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Karol G
Peso Pluma
Top Global K-Pop Artist
Jimin
NewJeans*
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE
Top Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy*
Libianca
Rema
Tems
Wizkid
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Beyoncé*
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Drake
Tiësto
Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music