The 2023 Billboard Music Awards is set to be something very special as Mariah Carey is due to perform the festive favourite ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ which will be the first time the hit song has been performed on an awards show.

According to Deadline, “The Billboard Music Awards are not going to be broadcast live on any TV channels. Instead the event will be available to watch online at BBMAs.watch from 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.” (which is 1am in the morning UK time).

Taylor Swift could make history at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards as she is shortlisted in 20 categories and could overtake Drake as the most decorated artist. Drake has 34 BBMAs so far and Taylor (this year not included) has 29 BBMAs. Taylor may not however make history as Drake is up for 14 awards this year. However, she still has the chance to win the most BBMAs at a single edition of the ceremony, Drake won 13 BBMAs in 2017.

