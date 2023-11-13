Watch more of our videos on Shots!

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and rising actress, Lainey Wilson, has unveiled "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" as her upcoming single. This announcement comes on the heels of her television debut performance of the song at the 57th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

As the third single from her critically acclaimed and award-winning album, "Bell Bottom Country," the track is a reflective narrative of Wilson's life, depicted as "barefoot and bareback." Infused with her signature sound, the soulful yet Southern song incorporates elements of Western, Rock, and Americana, delivering a modern yet traditional Country ode to her roots.

Last week, Wilson garnered her first-ever nominations for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Her album, "Bell Bottom Country," received a nomination for Best Country Album, and her collaboration on Jelly Roll’s "Save Me" secured a nod for Country Duo/Group Performance. These nominations add to her remarkable achievements, including five wins, including Entertainer Of The Year and Album Of The Year at this year’s CMA Awards.

Who is Lainey Wilson?

Lainey Wilson, the standout artist at the 2023 CMA Awards with an impressive nine nominations, setting a record, and securing five wins, including the coveted Entertainer of the Year title, has become a driving force in the music industry. Recognized as a top "artist to watch," she dominated the 2023 ACM Awards and CMT Music Awards as the leading female nominee and winner. Originating from Louisiana, Wilson has swiftly emerged as one of the hottest and most talked-about new artists, earning her first No. 1 with the PLATINUM Certified ACM Song of the Year, "Things A Man Oughta Know."

A seasoned songwriter, with credits on tracks by artists like Luke Combs and Flatland Calvary, Wilson brings a fresh, fierce voice to Nashville. Her distinctive Bell Bottom Country sound, seamlessly blending traditional Country with a modern and retro flair, captivates audiences worldwide. Her label debut, "Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’," earned her a CMA-nominated album of the year.

Beyond her chart-topping success, Wilson's rockstar stage presence has taken her across the globe, sharing the spotlight with industry giants like Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, and Jason Aldean. Her recent singles, including "Never Say Never" with Cole Swindell, "Heart Like a Truck," and the collaboration "Wait in the Truck" with HARDY, have all clinched the No. 1 spot on country radio charts. Her latest single, "Watermelon Moonshine," not only marked her fifth No. 1 but also positioned her as the first female artist in two years to claim the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

