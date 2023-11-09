CMA Awards 2023 | Lainey Wilson steals the show & Jelly Roll among the award recipients - full list of winners
Lainey Wilson dominates the proceedings and wins for Jelly Roll and Tracey Chapman at this year’s CMA Awards held overnight.
Country music star Lainey Wilson dominated the proceedings at the 2023 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Wilson picked up five awards including Entertainer and Album of the Year, while her collaboration with HARDY for the song ‘Wait in the Truck’ earned her a further three awards, becoming the most successful artist from last night's proceedings.
It was good news also for Jelly Roll, who despite not picking up Male Vocalist of the Year did see his efforts rewarded by scooping New Artist of the Year. Jelly Roll and been on somewhat of a roll (pardon the pun) this year, with his presence outside the realms of country music being noticed by audiences more acquainted with mainstream artists, signifying a crossover appeal that country music often finds itself dabbling with (see: early Taylor Swift)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tracy Chapman was also awarded at the event, as Luke Combs’ cover of her classic 1998 single, ‘Fast Car,’ earned Single of the Year for the musician while Chapman earned ‘Song of the Year’ as the song’s original composer. The song earned Chapman her first music award, dating back to 1988 when the song earned her the Best Female Video award at that year’s Billboard Music Awards.
Full list of winners from the CMA Awards 2023
- Entertainer of the Year: Lainey Wilson
- Album of the Year: ‘Bell Bottom Country’ – Lainey Wilson
- Single of the Year: ‘Fast Car’ – Luke Combs
- Song of the Year: ‘Fast Car’ - Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
- Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
- Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
- Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
- Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osbourne
- Musical Event of the Year: ‘Wait in the Truck’ - HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
- Musician of the Year: Jenee Fleenor
- Music Video of the Year: ‘Wait in the Truck’ - HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
- New Artist of the Year: Jelly Roll
- Music Event of the Year: HARDY with Lainey Wilson
Can I watch the CMA Awards 2023 on demand in the United Kingdom?
Indeed you can - according to the CMA's website, BBC Four have the rights to air the show, which is scheduled for November 17 2023. The show will then be available on demand through BBC iPlayer.