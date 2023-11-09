Lainey Wilson dominates the proceedings and wins for Jelly Roll and Tracey Chapman at this year’s CMA Awards held overnight.

Lainey Wilson poses in the press room during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country music star Lainey Wilson dominated the proceedings at the 2023 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Wilson picked up five awards including Entertainer and Album of the Year, while her collaboration with HARDY for the song ‘Wait in the Truck’ earned her a further three awards, becoming the most successful artist from last night's proceedings.

It was good news also for Jelly Roll, who despite not picking up Male Vocalist of the Year did see his efforts rewarded by scooping New Artist of the Year. Jelly Roll and been on somewhat of a roll (pardon the pun) this year, with his presence outside the realms of country music being noticed by audiences more acquainted with mainstream artists, signifying a crossover appeal that country music often finds itself dabbling with (see: early Taylor Swift)

Tracy Chapman was also awarded at the event, as Luke Combs’ cover of her classic 1998 single, ‘Fast Car,’ earned Single of the Year for the musician while Chapman earned ‘Song of the Year’ as the song’s original composer. The song earned Chapman her first music award, dating back to 1988 when the song earned her the Best Female Video award at that year’s Billboard Music Awards.

Full list of winners from the CMA Awards 2023

Jelly Roll poses in the press room the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Entertainer of the Year: Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year: ‘Bell Bottom Country’ – Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year: ‘Fast Car’ – Luke Combs

Song of the Year: ‘Fast Car’ - Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osbourne

Musical Event of the Year: ‘Wait in the Truck’ - HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Musician of the Year: Jenee Fleenor

Music Video of the Year: ‘Wait in the Truck’ - HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

New Artist of the Year: Jelly Roll

Music Event of the Year: HARDY with Lainey Wilson

