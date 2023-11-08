Sarah Harding appeared in Coronation Street in 2015 (Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The reunion of pop icons Girls Aloud has been a poignant moment for many fans - especially with one of their ensemble missing.

Having made a surprise comeback with a new music video and plans for both a full album and live tour, Girls Aloud is back in the spotlight. But the group is tragically a member down following the death of Sarah Harding in September 2021.

Sarah Harding's journey in the spotlight began with her appearance on the reality television show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, a platform that would lead her to stardom. As part of the winning girl group, Girls Aloud, Sarah became an integral part of the UK's music scene. Their debut single, Sound of the Underground shot to number one on the UK charts, marking the beginning of an A-list career that would span more than a decade.

Her charismatic personality and distinctive voice were instrumental in Girls Aloud's success, and Harding soon branched out to acting, starring in films and television series, proving her versatility as an entertainer. Her charm and talent endeared her to audiences in every role she played, whether on the stage or screen.

In August 2020, Harding revealed her diagnosis of advanced breast cancer. Throughout her journey with breast cancer, she remained candid about her condition, continuing to share her experiences with fans online.