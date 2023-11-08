Girls Aloud have come together to work on a music video in tribute to their bandmate Sarah Harding

If you are a Girls Aloud fan, you will be delighted to read that Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts are set for a big comeback and have reunited to shoot a music video in honour of their bandmate Sarah Harding who died of breast cancer in 2021 at the age of 39. The band, who split in 2013, have reunited at a North London studio to film the video.

The Sun have reported that “A music source said ‘This has been one of the best-kept secrets in pop but it’s actually happening now. The girls really came back together as friends to rally around when Sarah died, and it repaired some of the old rifts and put things into perspective. Suddenly the reunion which had seemed totally impossible for so long just felt a totally natural thing to do-in Sarah’s honour.”

‘Girls Aloud’ was formed in 2002 through the ITV show Pop Stars: The Rivals. The band went on to perform sell out huge arena tours, had two number one albums, and four number one singles before breaking up.

Are Girls Aloud going on tour?

Girls Aloud are reported to be planning a tour in 2024.

A look at the careers of Girls Aloud, where are they now?

Cheryl Tweedy

As well as being part of Girls Aloud, Cheryl was recruited to be a judge on The X Factor by Simon Cowell in 2008. In the series in 2010, she met Liam Payne, he went on to become part of One Direction, one of the biggest boy bands, and the couple later went on to have a relationship and become parents to Bear, who was born in 2017.

Cheryl went on to become a solo artist, her debut album 3 Words went to number one when it was released in 2009, and so did her debut single, ‘Fight For This Love.’ Although Cheryl attempted to crack the States by accepting a role as judge on the US version of The X Factor, her ‘stint’ didn’t last long and there were reports at the time that she was ‘sacked’ because producers were concerned that viewers in the States would be unable to understand her Geordie accent.

In 2019, Cheryl became a judge on the BBC One dance competition ‘The Greatest Dancer’ and in 2022 joined the cast of the WEst End play 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Nadine Coyle

Although Louis Walsh branded Nadine Coyle ‘the best singer’ in Girls Aloud, after the band disbanded, her solo career did to take off as she may have expected. Nadine lived in Los Angeles from 2006 to 2015 and whilst she was there, Nadine bought an Irish pub and restaurant.

In 2017, she returned to Northern Ireland and in 2020 gave birth to a daughter whom she shares with former fiancé Jason Bell. Nadine also appeared on in I’m A Celeb in 2019.

Kimberley Walsh

Before becoming part of Girls Aloud, Kimberley Walsh auditioned for the part of Maria Connor in ITV’s Coronation Street, but actress Samia Ghadie got the role. After being part of Girls Aloud, Kimberley recorded a song for Horrid Henry: The Movie and also starred as Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical in the West End. Kimberley also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2012 and finished second and went on to star in the second series of Disney Channel musical sitcom The Lodge in 2017. Kimberley became part of Channel 4 dama Ackley Bridge in 2018.

In her personal life, Kimberley married Justin Scott in 2016 and has two sons, Bobby and Cole.

Nicola Roberts

After being part of Girls Aloud, Nicola Roberts launched her make-up collection ‘Dainty Doll’ in 2008 specifically for pale skin. As well as releasing her debut album Cinderella’s Eyes with her single Beat of My Drum which were well received critically, but did not do well in the charts, Nicola also successfully was involved in a parliamentary bill banning the underage usage of tanning beds.