The 2023 CMA Awards took place in Nashville and the likes of Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban were in attendance

Lainey Wilson and Kelsea Ballerini were amongst the best dressed at the 2023 CMA Awards, but I was not a fan of Nicole Kidman's dress. Photographs by Getty

The 2023 CMA Awards took place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on November 8 2023 and winners included Lainey Wilson, who not only won in five categories, including Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, but also won when it came to her outfit too. She opted for a black strapless flared jumpsuit with ruffle detailing, with the must-have accessory of the evening, the cowboy hat.

Another fashion hit was American singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini’s baby pink Christian Siriano dress which was from his spring/summer 2024 collection. I also was a fan of singer Megan Maroney’s scarlet red gown; a slick of red lipstick was a must to finish off this look.

Megan Moroney wowed in red at the 2023 CMA Awards

Now, who were the worst dressed at the 2023 CMA Awards? Although Nicole Kidman has featured on some best dressed lists, she doesn’t feature on mine! Yes, her abs were most definitely on display in her black-cut out dress, but I thought the overall look was tacky and not at all stylish.

I also disliked TV personality Lindsay Hubbard’s sequin halter-neck dress with bow detailing. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good bow but it looked distinctly misplaced next to a cut-out detailing around her stomach area.

Lindsay Hubbard and Mickey Guyton are on my worst dressed list for the 2023 CMA Awards. Photographs by Getty