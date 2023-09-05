Holly Willoughby made the best-dressed list in lilac, but the dress chosen by Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri in a similar colour failed to hit the fashion mark

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The colour purple or shades of it proved to be a popular choice for both Holly Willoughby and Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri, but unfortunately for Tasha, her dress did not work at all. The transparent nature of the gown, combined with the feathers at the hem, only attracted attention for the wrong reasons, rather than the right ones.

Now, how did Tasha Ghouri’s boyfriend, fellow Love Island star Andrew Le Page fare when it came to his outfit? Well, I am afraid like Tasha, his outfit or jacket certainly disappointed, it was too theatrical. I appreciate the attempt at originality but sometimes a classic black tie suit works. Sorry but not sorry Andrew!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actress Vicky McClure is another star who has unfortunately made NationalWorld’s worst-dressed list for the National Television Awards 2023. Her dress reminded me of Liquorice and although I love the confectionary, I am less than keen on her outfit.

Unfortunately for actress Vicky McClure, her dress reminded me of Liquorice. Photograph by Getty

Jamie Laing's pattened shirt just didn't work! Photograph by Getty

Comedian, actor and writer Tom Allen obviously wanted to have a bit of fun when it came to his fashion choices on the night of the National Television Awards 2023, but his black shorts, and black socks teamed with a white jacket just didn’t work! I also don’t think Jamie Laing, best known for appearing in Made In Chelsea, should have opted for the patterned shirt he chose to wear with his suit. Again, it didn’t look stylish enough for the NTA’s.

Better luck next year Jamie!

Take a look at Marina Licht's best-dressed at the National Television Awards 2023.