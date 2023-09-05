Telling news your way
Marina Licht
By Marina Licht
5 minutes ago
The colour purple or shades of it proved to be a popular choice for both Holly Willoughby and Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri, but unfortunately for Tasha, her dress did not work at all. The transparent nature of the gown, combined with the feathers at the hem, only attracted attention for the wrong reasons, rather than the right ones. 

Now, how did Tasha Ghouri’s boyfriend, fellow Love Island star Andrew Le Page fare when it came to his outfit? Well, I am afraid like Tasha, his outfit or jacket certainly disappointed, it was too theatrical. I appreciate the attempt at originality but sometimes a classic black tie suit works. Sorry but not sorry Andrew!

Actress Vicky McClure is another star who has unfortunately made NationalWorld’s worst-dressed list for the National Television Awards 2023. Her dress reminded me of Liquorice and although I love the confectionary, I am less than keen on her outfit. 

Unfortunately for actress Vicky McClure, her dress reminded me of Liquorice. Photograph by GettyUnfortunately for actress Vicky McClure, her dress reminded me of Liquorice. Photograph by Getty
Jamie Laing's pattened shirt just didn't work! Photograph by GettyJamie Laing's pattened shirt just didn't work! Photograph by Getty
Comedian, actor and writer Tom Allen obviously wanted to have a bit of fun when it came to his fashion choices on the night of the National Television Awards 2023, but his black shorts, and black socks teamed with a white jacket just didn’t work! I also don’t think Jamie Laing, best known for appearing in Made In Chelsea, should have opted for the patterned shirt he chose to wear with his suit. Again, it didn’t look stylish enough for the NTA’s.

Better luck next year Jamie!

Take a look at Marina Licht's best-dressed at the National Television Awards 2023.

