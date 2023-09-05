As expected, the likes of Holly Willoughby wowed on the red carpet at the National Television Awards 2023

The red carpet at the National Television Awards 2023 certainly didn’t disappoint. Although Holly Willoughby wasn’t nominated in the TV presenter category for the second year running, she made sure she pulled out all the stops when it came to her outfit. She looked incredible in a lilac strapless Suzanne Neville dress, which she accessorised with Mappin & Webb jewellery.

Holly’s co-presenter Alison Hammond, opted for an elegant black dress. Although I personally would have preferred to see her choose a gown in a bolder colour, she looked incredibly chic. She was styled by fashion stylist Stevie B

Another of my favourite dresses of the night was the one chosen by TV and radio presenter Zoe Hardman. She dazzled in a one-shoulder full-length yellow gown that looked super elegant. When it came to BBC The One Show’s Alex Jones, she looked ultra glamorous in a white mini dress. Choosing to wear red lipstick and her hair down worked beautifully for the television presenter.

Another star who opted to wear white like television presenter Alex Jones is AJ Odudu, who is the host of Big Brother. AJ looked incredible in a halter-neck white gown that was sexy but sexy in the right way, rather than the wrong way (and believe me it is possible to be sexy in the wrong way).

MIchelle Keegan and Mark Wright were certainly one of the most stylish couples on the night. Photograph by Getty

One celebrity who opted for neither black or white, but both was television presenter Emma Willis, who looked picture perfect in a white slouchy trouser suit and black bra top that just worked.

Now there may not have been an award at the NTAs for ‘Most Stylish Couple’ but if there had been an award, television presenter Mark Wright and his actress wife Michelle Keegan would definitely have been number one contenders. Mark looked suitably suave in a black tie suit whilst Michelle opted for a fishtail black skirt and cropped top.