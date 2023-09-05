Holly Willoughby posted a photograph of herself all glammed up for the NTAs on Instagram

Although there were reports that Holly Willoughby might snub the National Television Awards 2023, she instead made sure she made a fashion statement in an incredibly stylish lilac strapless dress by Suzanne Neville. She posted a photograph of herself all ready for the awards ceremony on her Instagram with the caption: “NTA’s… let’s go! To everyone who has been nominated tonight, enjoy every moment…”

Holly Willoughby tagged everyone responsible for her glamorous National Television Awards 2023 look, including make-up artist, Patsy O’Neill, her stylist Dannii Whiteman, and her hairstylist Ciler Peksah. She also tagged the designer of her dress, Suzanne Neville, Mappin & Webb jewellers, and accessories company Emmy London.

As soon as Holly Willoughby posted her National Awards 2023 look, fans were quick to comment on her outfit. One said: “You look absolutely stunning Holly" followed by a purple heart emoji whilst another one commented: “Stunning! Enjoy your evening.”