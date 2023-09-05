Which designer is Holly Willoughby wearing for the National Television Awards 2023?
Holly Willoughby posted a photograph of herself all glammed up for the NTAs on Instagram
and live on Freeview channel 276
Although there were reports that Holly Willoughby might snub the National Television Awards 2023, she instead made sure she made a fashion statement in an incredibly stylish lilac strapless dress by Suzanne Neville. She posted a photograph of herself all ready for the awards ceremony on her Instagram with the caption: “NTA’s… let’s go! To everyone who has been nominated tonight, enjoy every moment…”
Holly Willoughby tagged everyone responsible for her glamorous National Television Awards 2023 look, including make-up artist, Patsy O’Neill, her stylist Dannii Whiteman, and her hairstylist Ciler Peksah. She also tagged the designer of her dress, Suzanne Neville, Mappin & Webb jewellers, and accessories company Emmy London.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As soon as Holly Willoughby posted her National Awards 2023 look, fans were quick to comment on her outfit. One said: “You look absolutely stunning Holly" followed by a purple heart emoji whilst another one commented: “Stunning! Enjoy your evening.”
This is not the first time Holly Willoughby has chosen Suzanne Neville for high-profile events and awards ceremonies. Holly often wears Suzanne Neville (who is renowned for her bespoke bridal and evening wear designs) for Dancing On Ice. Other celebrity fans of Suzanne Neville include Kate Winslet, Tess Daly and Christine Lampard.