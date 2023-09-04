NTAs host Joel Dommett revealed that he thinks Holly Willoughby will still attend after she missed out on a best presenter nomination

After her summer break, Holly Willoughby is returning to her This Morning presenting duties (on Monday September 4), but it will be interesting to see if she attends the National Television Awards, which takes place the following day. After all, Holly Willoughby hasn’t been nominated in the TV presenter category for the second year running.

NTAs host Joel Dommett told Metro that “while Holly may not be up for best TV presenter, This Morning is up for the gong of best daytime TV programme.” Joel said that “It’s still lovely. Holly’s I’m sure still gonna be there on the evening and even if she isn't, she’s represented with This Morning - it’s just absolutely amazing.”

Although Holly Willoughby hasn’t been nominated in the TV presenter category, her co-presenter on This Morning Alison Hammond has been, alongside Ant & Dec, Bradley Walsh, Claudia Winkleman and Martin Lewis.

This is not the first time Holly Willoughby has not been in contention for the TV presenter category, she and Phillip Schofield were also snubbed in 2022. Prior to 2022, the last time that neither Holly and Phillip were considered at the National Television Awards was in 2017.

Who won best presenter at the NTAs in 2022?

Ant & Dec won the category for the best presenter at the NTAs in 2022, but were unable to collect the award in person as they had both tested positive for Covid-19 shortly before the event. Saturday Night Takeaway co-host Stephen Mulhern collected the award on their behalf and made a joke that he was taking home the award instead. Stephen said: “Full respect to the guys, 21 years on the trot, come on. But the reality is, this baby is coming home with me.”

