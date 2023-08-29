Bake Off will be returning to Channel 4 for its 14th season this September

The new season of Great British Bake Off is nearly here, with fans eagerly awaiting the return of the iconic tent to Channel 4.

Bake Off season 14 will see 12 contestants battle it out over 10 weeks to win the grand prize of Ultimate Star Baker and the elusive Paul Hollywood handshake. There will also be a new hosting line-up, with comedian Noel Fielding and This Morning’s Alison Hammond taking over from Matt Lucas.

So, when will GBBO start, who are this year’s contestants and who is hosting? Here’s everything you need to know.

When does Great British Bake Off 2023 start?

The release date for GBBO has not yet been confirmed by Channel 4, however their Autumn schedule seems to hint that it could start on Tuesday 12 September.

Who will host GBBO?

Comedian Noel Fielding is returning as host alongside This Morning’s Alison Hammond, who was revealed as the new co-host in March. Hammond is taking over from Matt Lucas, who stepped down after two series. He described the show as a “delicious experience”, but explained that he could no longer commit to the show’s schedule alongside his other projects.

Hammond is no stranger to the GBBO tent having appeared on Celebrity Bake Off in 2020 alongside James Blunt, Alex Jones, and Joe Sugg. She joins the likes of previous presenters Sandi Toskvig, who left the show in 2020 and Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins who hosted the BBC version of the show.

Who are the GBBO judges?

Paul Hollywood will be returning as a judge for Great British Bake Off season 14, alongside Prue Leith. The pair have been judging contestants’ bakes together for the last five years. Hollywood previously judged GBBO with Mary Berry, however when the show moved to Channel 4, Berry was replaced by Leith.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return as judges on Great British Bake Off (Photo: Channel 4)

Great British Bake Off contestants

This year’s GBBO line-up has not yet been revealed, with fans eagerly waiting to see who the 12 new contestants are.

Will Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively appear on Bake Off?

In June, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively sent Bake Off fans into a frenzy after they shared photos of themselves on social media in the GBBO tent alongside judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. There has been no confirmation that the Deadpool actor will appear on the series, but that hasn’t stopped fans speculating the pair could feature this season as guest judges.

Who won the Great British Bake Off 2022?

GBBO 2022 was won by Dr Syabira Yusoff, a Cardiovascular Research Associate based in London. She beat fellow contestants Abdul Sharif and Sandro Farmhouse to win the top prize.

Syabira Yusoff with her showstopper (Photo: PA)

Speaking about her win, Paul Hollywood said: “Well done Syabira. She can be a bit of a risk taker with her flavours and it has worked. Some of the flavours we have never had in the tent before and (are) unlikely to have again, she is an incredible baker.”

Prue Leith added: “She is creative and she is careful, she practises like anything and she is imaginative, she just has the lot. She is a very skilful baker.”

Following her win, Yusoff said: “Thank you so much. I can’t believe it. Honestly, it hasn’t sunk in yet, this is the biggest achievement in my life. All the hard work, all the trial and error, it has all been worth it. I am very very proud.”

Where can you watch GBBO?